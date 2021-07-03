Chris Colbert is the latest New York fighter trying to make a massive impression on the sport of boxing. From the region that produced Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe, Colbert is Brooklyn’s newest fighting hero. With only 15 bouts under his wing, Colbert has already made a big impression as he holds the WBA interim super-featherweight title with bigger prizes still in sight.

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-Live-Reddit-884571094

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-Live-Free-884571223

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-vs-Chris-Colbert-Live-884571269

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Nyambayar-vs-Colbert-Full-Fight-Live-Stream-Free-884571593

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Stream-884571713

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Streaming-884571802

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/HD-Nyambayar-vs-Chris-Colbert-Live-Streaming-Free-884571871

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Streams-Reddit-884571976

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Crackstreams-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Reddit-FREE-884572034

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/How-to-watch-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Boxing-884572166

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Full-Fight-Live-FITE-TV-884572304

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Nyambayar-vs-Colbert-Live-Stream-on-Showtime-TV-884572396

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-FREE-Live-PPV-884572462

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-Live-Boxing-884572536

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Streaming-884572603

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/HD-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Stream-Reddit-884572689

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Buffstreams-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Reddit-884572753

Next up for the talented Colbert is Mongolia’s Tugstsogt Nyambayar. An outstanding vested fighter, Nyambayar is pursuing the highest honours in the pro game as he looks to bounce back from a loss against Gary Russell Jr last year. Taking down the promising Colbert would be the perfect platform to push on for boxing’s biggest prizes.

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar start time

Date: Saturday, July 3rd

Saturday, July 3rd Time: 5pm PT/ 8pm ET/ 1am BST

Colbert and Nyambayar are expected to enter the ring at around 8pm PT/ 11pm ET/4am BST for the card’s main event but that depends on the length of the other main bouts.

How to watch, live stream Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar

You can watch the Colbert vs. Nyambayar event live on Showtime. Fite TV will show the fight in the U.K.

Where is Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar?

Colbert vs. Tugstsogt is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Chris Colbert record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: September 27th, 1996

September 27th, 1996 Height: 5ft 8ins

5ft 8ins Reach: 71ins

71ins Total fights: 15

15 Record: 15-0 with 6 Knockouts

Tugstsogt Nyambayar record and bio

Nationality: Mongolian

Mongolian Born: 23rd June, 1992

23rd June, 1992 Height: 5ft 8ins

5ft 8ins Reach: 68ins

68ins Total fights: 13

13 Record: 12-1 with 9 knockouts

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar fight card