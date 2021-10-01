The Utah State Aggies (3-1) host the No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 1, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV. The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Utah State Aggies at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Cougars should still be riding high after a victory, while Utah State will be looking to regain their footing.

Who’s Playing

No. 13 BYU @ Utah State

Current Records: BYU 4-0; Utah State 3-1

BYU was able to grind out a solid win over the South Florida Bulls last week, winning 35-27. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. BYU QB Baylor Romney was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 305 yards on 25 attempts.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for Utah State last week, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 27-3 defeat to the Boise State Broncos might stick with them for a while. Utah State might not have won anyway, but their 85 penalty yards sure didn’t help matters. QB Logan Bonner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 42.31%.

BYU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Cougars’ win brought them up to 4-0 while the Aggies’ loss pulled them down to 3-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU is stumbling into the matchup with the 170th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up six on the season. Utah State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 216th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 463.3 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium — Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Ticket Cost: $88.90

The No. 13 BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 5 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both programs have to be excited about to the start to the season and well into the future for where things might go in the years ahead.

This was expected to be a regression year for BYU (4-0), which should get quarterback Jaren Hall back on the field, but you won’t find a program that’s had a much better start to 2021 with an undefeated record heading into October, a home win over the team’s biggest rival in the Utah Utes and of course acceptance into the Big 12. Utah State (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) is off to a strong start to their season in Year 1 under head coach Blake Anderson, and the crowd should be energized for an important in-state matchup.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. That makes Utah State a +270 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.

BYU vs Utah State Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

So how is BYU doing this? How is it 4-0 with three wins over Pac-12 teams and a probably-better-than-it-seems victory over USF?

This isn’t the pounding running team of 2020, but it’s fine on the ground. There isn’t the passing game like it had when Zach Wilson was running it, but it’s efficient.

The offense isn’t turning the ball over enough to matter, and the defense is taking it away helped by a whole lot of pressure into the backfield.

The team isn’t screwing up – there aren’t a slew of penalties, the special teams are fine, and again, there aren’t a lot of giveaways.

How did Utah State lose to Boise State? 13 penalties, three turnovers, and a whole lot of pressure allowed by the Bronco defensive front.

Why Utah State Will Win

Utah State might have screwed up a bit too much – and it only scored three points – but the offensive punch was there.

The Aggies remained almost perfectly balanced – they’re a 200-yard rushing/200-yard passing machine – with the 443 yards put up against the Broncos just fine. They just couldn’t translate the effort into points.

For all the great things BYU does, it’ll give up rushing yards, it’s not great at controlling the clock – Utah State goes fast and gets off the field in a hurry – and it can be run on a bit.

Utah averaged close to eight yards per carry against the Cougars, and Arizona State averaged five. Utah State has the firepower

What’s Going To Happen

The Cougars have been solid so far, but when it’s on, Utah State has been sensational. After a dud of a loss at home against Boise State, can the Aggie offense get its groove back?

Yes, and it won’t be enough.

Utah State will come out roaring with a few big early scoring drives, but the Cougars will hang around with a few key scores up until the early fourth. The BYU O line will take over, the offense will control the final ten minutes, and it’ll come down to one late defensive stop to get out with a tough win.