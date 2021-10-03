NRL grand final 2021: how to watch Panthers vs Rabbitohs live online. It’s time for the NRL grand final, with the Penrith Panthers going head-to-head with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Brisbane this Sunday, October 3.
• Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: Sunday, October 3 at 7:30pm AEDT
• How to watch in Australia: Free-to-air on Channel 9 or live streamed on 9Now
• How to watch from overseas: Watch NRL
The Panthers have fought their way back into the same spot they found themselves in last year – right on the cusp of a premiership win after a near-perfect season
But after their devastating grand final loss to the Melbourne Storm in 2020, they’ll be looking to turn their fortunes around.
The question is whether Penrith has learned enough from last year’s defeat to seize on tonight’s opportunity, or if the pressure to perform on the big stage will get in the way of victory.
Meanwhile, South Sydney will be without its star fullback, Latrell Mitchell, after he was suspended for a high tackle back in round 27. But the Rabbitohs have coach Wayne Bennett on-side, a man with seven premiership wins to his name.
Tonight will also be the last time that Rabbitohs captain, Adam Reynolds, will hit the field for the club, and the team will no doubt want to send him off with a premiership win. The issue here is that Reynolds has a groin injury which could be a concern for his kicking game.
Penrith’s injury list is much more daunting. Tevita Pangai Junior has been ruled out of the grand final, while Brian To’o, James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary are all nursing injuries – it’ll be a lot to overcome for the Panthers.
The NRL grand final will be broadcast live on free-to-air on Channel 9 and live streamed on 9Now if you’re in Australia. If you’re overseas, there are options for you too. Here’s how you can watch it all unfold to see who takes home the premiership.
How to live stream NRL grand final 2021 in Australia
The only place to catch this year’s grand final live is on Channel 9.
As the Nine Network has broadcast rights to the NRL grand final, you’ll also be able to stream the game live or on demand on Channel 9’s catch-up app, 9Now. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.
The grand final decider won’t be available on Fox Footy or Kayo until after the match is finished, where it’ll be aired as a replay.
How to live stream NRL grand final 2021 from anywhere
If you’re a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, don’t worry. You can watch every moment no matter where you are on the Watch NRL streaming service.
For the grand final, Watch NRL has a new streaming option called the Grand Final Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch the grand final live for US$29 / £22 / €25 / AU$40.
Watch NRL Grand Final Pass | US$29 / £22 / €25 / AU$40
The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere in the world. It allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and download games for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV.
Ian Moss has flying solo with Tucker’s Daughter. I say solo, he has an orchestra on stage with him that is providing a terrific accompaniment.
Now a change of scene while William Barton performs on his didgeridoo while Kate-Miller Heidke and Ian Moss sing a sparse rendition of Flame Trees.
Now Nunukul Yuggera are performing to a heavy beat. Lots of dancing, didgeridoos, and dry ice. It’s very made-for-tv, but on my screen it looks and sounds brill.
The Penrith Panthers are looking for grand final revenge after coming so close last year, while Wayne Bennett’s South Sydney Rabbitohs are out to cause an upset in Brisbane.
I mean, he’s still backed by the orchestra for Tucker’s Daughter, but KMH and Barton have chuffed off.
The fireworks are still here though.
Spray ’em out the end of your guitar, you coward Mossy! Barnesy would do it.
William Barton (not the Denver Nuggets player) is backing her on the didge, Mossy on the guitar, and the orchestra is also presumably playing their instruments.
And Moss is singing now. OK, this is the good stuff. Hook this to my veins.
Chill, NRL. We don’t need fireworks to punctuate freaking Flame Trees. Be cool baby, damn.
Fireworks aside, that was grouse.
The Stafford Brothers are here
And boy do these lads now how to press play on that iPod.
And here’s Timmy Trumpet
He’s dancing on the decks! What is he like? This rapscallion. Very much the bad boy of the brass section.
Aaaaaaand they’re gone.
We’ve got an Indigenous dance group out there now.
Euphoric PA work
My Happiness is blaring through the stadium speakers, but not a Bernard Fanning or Ian Haug in sight. This is just cruel.