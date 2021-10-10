Boat runs aground, remains stuck at Jersey Shore. A 75-foot fishing boat that ran aground near Island Beach State Park on Friday night was still stuck as of Saturday, authorities said. Seaside Heights Fire Department Assistant Chief William Rumbolo said his department was dispatched to the scene for mutual aid around 10 p.m. last night. Three people were on board with no injuries, he said.

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Tyson-Fury-vs-Deontay-Wilder-3-Fight-Live-Stream-894384385

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-fight-live-streaming-online-for-free/

https://loutour.com/advert/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-fight-live-streaming-online-for-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Tyson-Fury-vs-Wilder-3-Fight-Live-Stream-Reddit-HD-894384802

https://loutour.com/advert/reddit-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-streams-free-reddit/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/reddit-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-streams-free-reddit/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Watch-Tyson-Fury-vs-Wilder-3-Live-Stream-FREE-TV-894384926

https://loutour.com/advert/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-saturday-9-october-2021/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-saturday-9-october-2021/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Watch-Tyson-Fury-vs-Wilder-3-Full-Fight-Live-FREE-894385053

https://loutour.com/advert/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-full-fight-live-stream-free-saturday-october-9-2021/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-full-fight-live-stream-free-saturday-october-9-2021/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Tyson-Fury-vs-Deontay-Wilder-3-Live-Streaming-free-894385209

https://loutour.com/advert/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-streaming-reddit-10-09-2021-boxing-updates/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-streaming-reddit-10-09-2021-boxing-updates/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/BOXING-Tyson-Fury-vs-Wilder-3-Live-Streams-FREE-894386058

https://loutour.com/advert/boxing-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-streams-free/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/boxing-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-streams-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Buffstreams-Tyson-Fury-vs-Deontay-Wilder-3-Live-TV-894386153

https://loutour.com/advert/buffstreams-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-10-9-2021-fight/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/buffstreams-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-10-9-2021-fight/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/PPV-Fury-vs-Wilder-3-fight-Live-stream-Watch-894386360

https://loutour.com/advert/ppv-fury-vs-wilder-3-fight-live-stream-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-match-online-pay-per-view/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/ppv-fury-vs-wilder-3-fight-live-stream-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-match-online-pay-per-view/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Buffstreams-Tyson-Fury-vs-Deontay-Wilder-3-Live-TV-894386449

https://loutour.com/advert/buffstreams-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-10-09-2021-online-full-fight/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/buffstreams-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-10-09-2021-online-full-fight/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Tyson-Fury-vs-Wilder-3-FREE-LIVE-STREAM-10-9-2021-894386583

https://loutour.com/advert/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-free-live-stream-10-9-2021-fight-card-predictions-broadcast/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-free-live-stream-10-9-2021-fight-card-predictions-broadcast/

https://www.deviantart.com/fury3vswilder/journal/Reddit-Streams-Wilder-vs-Tyson-Fury-3-Live-FREE-894386692

https://loutour.com/advert/reddit-streams-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://www.incubator.coop/advert/reddit-streams-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-fight-live-streaming-online-for-free/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-streaming-free-crackstreams-full-hd-start-time-live-score-updates-reddit-coverage-and-highlights-videos/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/boxing-updates-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-iii-fight-live-streaming-reddit/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/live-stream-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-online-fight-date-time-venue-and-updates/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-free-full-fight-online-results-play-by-play-updates/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-2021-live-stream-and-how-to-watch-ppv-fight-for-free-online-and-on-tv-fight-card-start-time/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-start-time-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-iii-live-stream-fight-card-prelims-ppv-price-tv-channel/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-boxing-full-fight-stream-latest-updates-and-how-to-watch-online/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-how-to-watch-trilogy-fight-online-start-time-and-more/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-iii-live-stream-how-to-watch-wbc-heavyweight-title-fight-online-and-on-tv-tonight/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-live-fight-updates-results-highlights/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-updates-results-how-to-watch-boxing-full-fight/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-ppv-how-to-watch-the-trilogy-fight-online/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/how-to-watch-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-online-uk-start-time-fight-card-boxing-live-stream-and-more/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-iii-live-stream-reddit-tv-start-time-ppv-price-full-list-of-fights/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-crackstreams-reddit-stream-and-buffstream-alternatives-how-can-you-legally-watch-the-event/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-fight-card-odds-actual-fight-time-pay-per-view-tv-channel/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/how-to-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-online-free-without-cable-reddit/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/how-to-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-boxing-fight-live-stream-reddit-alternatives/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-on-reddit-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-facebook-twitter-youtube/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-how-to-order-boxing-fight-start-time-card-ppv-cost/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-free-live-streaming-online-on-reddit/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/reddit-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-full-fight-live-stream-free-online/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-free-live-stream-10-9-2021-boxing-hd-coverage/

https://furyofficial.eventsmart.com/events/deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-live-boxing-reddit-streaming-free/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/how-to-watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-fight-time-full-card-and-live-stream/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-full-fight-live-streaming-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-fight-live-stream-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-reddit-live-stream-free-links-watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-online-on-tv/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-full-fight-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-iii-live-reddit-fight-streams/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-live-stream-full-fight-online-ppv-tv-channel/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-streams-free-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-reddit-streams/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-on-pay-per-view-boxing-live-stream-full-fight-2021-online/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/recommended-ways-to-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-fight-live-stream-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-2021-full-fight/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/check-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-iii-live-stream-reddit-ppv-fight-free-online/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-free-live-stream-how-to-watch-fury-vs-wilder-3-fight-card-tv-channel-and-start-time/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-live-streaming-free-crackstreams-full-hd/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/boxing-updates-fury-vs-wilder-3-fight-live-streaming-reddit/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/fight-watch-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-free-reddit-crackstreams-boxing-online/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/4k-hd-watch-fury-vs-wilder-3-buffstreams-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights/

https://tysonfuryvswilder3stream.eventsmart.com/events/watch-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit-free-online-tv-channels-start-time-date-venue-live-fight-lineups-and-updates/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/wilder-vs-fury-boxing-streams-free-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-reddit/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/wilder-vs-fury-3-live-on-reddit-how-to-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-iii-full-fight-online-anywhere/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-free-live-streaming-watch-the-trilogy-fight-today-online/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/free-watch-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-online-saturday-9-october-2021/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-iii-reddit-streams-free-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-streaming-on-pay-per-view/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/youtube-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-reddit-live-streaming-free-crackstreams/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-reddit-live-streaming-free-crackstreams/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/where-to-watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-in-the-us-live-streaming-details-and-more/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/how-to-watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-ppv-full-fight-online/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/heavyweight-bout-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-boxing-streams-reddit-free-date-time-ppv-price-more/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/reddit-free-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-stream-online-how-to-watch-live-on-reddit/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-boxing-ppv-full-fight-free/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/boxingstreams-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-free-on-buffstreams-reddit/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/watch-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-reddit-twitter-free-stream/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-3-boxing-fight-time-main-card-live-fight-stream/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-reddit-watch-boxing-fight-streams-live-stream-online/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-free-live-streaming-on-reddit/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-redditfight-how-to-watch-free-live-streaming/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-on-epsn-ppv-fight-time-where-free-to-watch-stream/

https://furyvswilder3boxrec.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-boxing-fight-purse-schedule-how-to-watch-big-fight/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-stream-free-reddit-tv-packages-available/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/boxing-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-fight-live-stream-reddit-ppv-hd-online-free/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/crackstreams-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-iii-live-streaming-reddit-on-buffstreams-tv/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-fight-live-stream-on-pay-per-view-wbc-heavyweight-title-boxing-from-us-uk-au/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/wilder-vs-fury-3-live-streaming-reddit-ppv-online-tv/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/wilder-vs-fury-iii-free-live-streaming-on-reddit-10-9-2021/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/wilder-vs-fury-live-stream-reddit/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-reddit-live-stream-free-links/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-live-stream-free-boxing-reddit-hd-channels/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-3-crackstreams-live-stream-free-reddit/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/fight-hd-fury-vs-wilder-3-live-streaming-reddit-start-time-date-venue-results-and-highlights/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-iii-live-stream-boxing-full-fight-online-10-9-2021/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-live-stream-online-start-time-tv-coverage-preview/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/crackstreams-fury-vs-wilder-3-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-free-channel/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/fury-vs-wilder-iii-live-streaming-boxing-crackstreams-watch-tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-online/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/watch-fury-vs-wilder-full-fight-live-stream-online-free-saturday-october-9-2021-tv-channels/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-crackstreams-live-streaming-full-fight-on-tv/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/watch-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-free-live-stream-boxing-fight-big-event-online-today/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/hd-tyson-fury-vs-wilder-3-reddit-live-stream-boxing-stream-free/

https://boxing24streams.eventsmart.com/events/boxing-reddit-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-3-live-stream-how-to-watch/

Officials don’t know why the boat ran aground.

The boat’s members were scalloping and were heading in for the night when it ran aground, said Seaside Park Fire Department Chief Mike Tumolo, whose department assisted with the attempted removal.

The boat’s crew members stayed overnight on it until a tow boat, from BoatUS, came Saturday morning, Tumolo said, but the boat remained stuck because of the changing tides.

Officials anchored the stuck boat to the tow boat, which arrived after an hour and a half journey from Atlantic City, but the process took so long that low tide came and they were forced to stop.

“Because it went into low tide, there was no more water under the boat,” Tumolo said. “So they called it a day.”

With a storm on the way, the boat may remain aground on the shore until Monday, he said.

“It was a massive undertaking,” Tumolo said of the attempted removal. “It’s no small boat.”

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army’s chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.

“The general died after a brave battle with cancer; his death was not related to COVID,” a family statement said. “There are no other details to share at this time. His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy.”

Odierno died Friday; the family declined to say where. It said funeral and interment information was not yet available.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Odierno graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1976 with a commission in field artillery. He served in a wide range of Army and Defense Department roles with multiple tours abroad, including in Iraq, Germany, Albania and Kuwait. As a three-star general he was assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a job that made him the main military adviser to the secretary of state.

Odierno served three tours in Iraq, capped by two years, from 2008 to 2010, as the top U.S. commander in Baghdad. He was succeeded in that post by Gen. Lloyd Austin, who is now the secretary of defense. Odierno served as commander of Multi-National Corps-Iraq from 2006 to 2008.

When Odierno retired in 2015, he was succeeded as Army chief of staff by Gen. Mark Milley, the current Joint Chiefs chairman.

At a ceremony marking his retirement from the Army, then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter described him as a commander whose tenacity and operational savvy gave civilian leaders great confidence.

“His commanding presence calmed the confused, and his courage and compassion helped carry the burden of loss and sacrifice,” Carter said.

Soldiers of his 4th Infantry were involved in the capture of Iraq’s deposed president, Saddam Hussein, in December 2003. That success gave hope to quashing an emerging insurgency, but in 2004 the insurgency gained greater momentum and led to the deadly rise of al-Qaida in Iraq.

Three months ago, North Carolina State University announced that Odierno had joined its board of trustees. During his military career he earned a Master of Science degree in nuclear effects engineering from North Carolina State. He was president of Odierno Associates, a consulting firm in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

A worker is in critical, but stable condition after falling three stories down an elevator shaft at a construction site in Elmwood Park, police said.

Chief Michael Foligno said the 23-year-old male victim was working at the top of the elevator shaft that was being constructed in a new apartment building at 400 Riverfront Boulevard around 11 a.m. when he fell to the bottom.

The cause of the fall is still unknown and is under investigation, Foligno said.

The man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with internal injuries and bleeding from the head. He also had severe internal pain and is still undergoing medical tests, he said.

Foligno said officials called OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the job site has been shut down until the agency conducts their investigation and it’s safe to resume construction.