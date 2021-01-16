Former Vice President Joe Biden said Saturday President Donald Trump should make sure he is “clear” of COVID-19, as the president resumes holding rallies and public events after testing positive for the virus.

Trump held his first public event Saturday at the White House since announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. Beginning Monday, the president will also resume holding campaign rallies. He will be in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.

“I think it’s important the president makes sure of two things. One, that he is clear,” of COVID-19, Biden told reporters while boarding a plane at New Castle Airport in Delaware ahead of a campaign event. “Secondly, I think it’s important that he make it clear to all the people that they should be socially distanced.”

Biden, who will be speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening, warned that Trump’s Saturday event should not be like what Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called “the superspreader event he had for the Supreme Court announcement.”

The former vice president noted he had been tested that morning for COVID-19 and said, “I’m clear.”

The White House has repeatedly declined to say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 prior to his positive test result last week.

In his first public event since testing positive for COVID-19 over a week ago, President Donald Trump sought to fire up Black and Latino supporters at the White House Saturday in a campaign-style rally that focused on his administration’s support for law enforcement.

“I’m feeling great, I don’t know about you,” Trump said in a nearly 20-minute speech while standing on the Blue Room balcony overlooking the South Lawn. The event was billed as a “peaceful protest for law and order.”

In order to protect the lives of Black Americans and all Americans, “you have to have your police support you,” Trump said.

“Every day more Black and Latino Americans are leaving behind left-wing politicians and their failed ideology,” he said.

Hundreds of people attended the event even as the White House continues to deal with an outbreak of the coronavirus that has infected several of the president’s personal aides. The White House has repeatedly declined to say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 prior to his positive test result last Thursday that resulted in a three-night stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.