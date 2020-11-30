Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Cold Pain Therapy Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. The report can be used to obtain valuable market insights in a commercial way. The information of this Global Cold Pain Therapy Market report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also assists in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. This Global Cold Pain Therapy Market business document has latest and efficient market insights with which businesses can ponder to enhance their marketing, advertising, promotional and sales strategies.

Global cold pain therapy market is expected to rise gradually registering a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain health, growth in health care expenditure due to physical injuries caused by obesity or lack of activity and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines during the forecast period .

Some of the major players operating in the global cold pain therapy market are Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company, Polar Products Inc., FrozenPeaz Inc., Medichill UK, Romsons, MeyerDC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Breg, Inc., Rgis, Llc., Rapid Aid, Performance Health, Össur Corporate, Medtronic among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cold pain therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cold pain therapy market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The increase in market value can be attributed to rise in the number of injuries due to sports activities, increase in geriatric population, exercise and gym activities for health maintenance, increase in health care expenditure due to obesity and supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth.

Market Definition:

Cold therapy also known as cryotherapy uses cold material for relieving local pain, myofascial pain and pain due to muscle spasm. It reduces the blood flow to a particular area, which help in reducing the inflammation and swelling around joints. This cold treatment slows down the blood flow to the injury and hence reducing the swelling and pain. The use of ice packs is most widely used as a primary analgesic in relieving pain. Mainly the injuries caused due to the sports activity, gym activities are the major drivers for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is enhancing the market growth

Increase in demand of cold pain therapy mainly in the field of sports injury is a driving factor for the market growth

Availability of several products for pain relief in the market is accelerating the growth in the market

Growing awareness among consumers owing to promotional marketing strategies

Supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints

Side effects due to use of cold pain therapies coupled with various discomforts is a restraint in the market growth

The clinical evidence for the medication of cold pain therapy is also hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market

By Product

OTC Products Pharmaceuticals Gels, Ointments and Creams Sprays and Foams Patches Roll-ons Medical Devices Cooling Towels Compresses Wraps Pads Cold packs

Prescription Products Motorized Devices Non-motorized Devices



By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Sports Medicine

Post-Operative Therapy

Post-Trauma Therapy

By Therapy:

Icepack Therapy

Chamber Therapy

Cryosurgery

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Halyard Health, Inc. in Alpharetta announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cool Systems, Inc., marketed as Game Ready, a provider of cold therapy and compression therapy systems. This would help in broadening the orthopedic footprint and would provide innovative non-opioid therapies that reduce or eliminate the usage of opioids for surgical patients

In April 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. announced its acquisition with MyoScience, Inc. (“MyoScience”), which will advance the non-opioid pain management by adding the FDA-approved iovera system to the Pacira commercial offering. This would help patients and healthcare providers to fight the opioid crisis by offering innovative therapies to decrease or eliminate the need for opioids

