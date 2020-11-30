Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “ Global Capsule Endoscopy Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. The report can be used to obtain valuable market insights in a commercial way. The information of this Global Capsule Endoscopy Market report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also assists in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. This Global Capsule Endoscopy Market business document has latest and efficient market insights with which businesses can ponder to enhance their marketing, advertising, promotional and sales strategies.

Global capsule endoscopy treatment market is expected to grow with 11.95% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Growing expansions in the field of technologies for diagnosing the digestive disorder is acting as an opportunity for this market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capsule endoscopy treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group, , INTROMEDIC, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, RF Co.,Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Check-Cap, Accu-Read, INC., Interscope Inc, among others.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market By Product (Small Bowel Capsule, Colon Capsule, Esophageal Capsule), Component (Camera Capsule, Workstation, Data Recorder), Type (Wireless Capsule Endoscopy, Receiver Capsule Endoscopy, Others), Application (Intestine Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Tumours, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis

Global Capsule Endoscopy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capsule endoscopy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule endoscopy is a technology used for the detection of digestive disorders. It is performed to detect Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, gastrointestinal tumors, bleeding among others. The components of capsule endoscopes include a camera, a transmitter and a light source. The capsule offers real-time data to expedite the diagnosis process which leads to earlier treatment and sooner retrieval in the gastrointestinal complications. The easy assessment in the internal organ and precise data boosts the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Prevailing aging population and increasing cases of digestive disorder will drive the market growth

Growing cases of peptic ulcer, colon cancer and crohn’s disease is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising screening and diagnostic technologies will also enhance the demand of this market in the forecast period

It is a minimally invasive procedure for detecting the digestive disorder along with faster and easier detection; this is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the technologies is one of the factor restricting the growth of this market

Lack of skilled professional will also impede the market growth in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2016, Medtronic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for, PillCam COLON 2 capsule, a compact sized edible capsule endoscope, which provides the detailed visualization of the colon for the assessment of polyps in patients. The product will offer the early diagnosis and better treatment of chronic gastrointestinal diseases and cancers

In May 2014, Olympus launched ENDOCAPSULE 10, a minimally invasive advanced system for small bowel capsule endoscopy procedures. The product offers detailed images of the small intestine with enhanced efficiency. It also supports patient comfort with enhanced quality of care at low cost. This product launch will enhance the product portfolio of the company.

Research Methodology: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

