ChIP-sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to growing at a CAGR of 9.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the instances of cancer and transmissible diseases will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the ChIP-sequencing market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, BGI Group Guangdong ICP, Qiagen, PerkinElmer Inc, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH and PierianDX among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

ChIP sequencing is a powerful method to identifying genome-wide DNA binding sites for proteins and transcription factors. ChIP protocols and DNA-bond proteins is immunoprecipitated using a specific antibody and DNA-bond is then sequenced, purified and coprecipitated. ChIP sequencing is used to map global binding sites with one protein of interest, previously chip-on-chip was the most common technique utilized to study protein-DNA relations.

Chip sequencing is a method to enrich for DNA sequences and bond with particular protein in living cells. The widespread use of the method has been limited by lack of sufficiently robust method to help identify all enriched DNA sequences. ChIP sequencing does not require prior knowledge as it delivers genome-wide profiling with parallel sequencing, unbiased investigation of epigenetic patterns, generating millions of counts across multiple samples for cost-effectives which helps in the growth of the market. Advantages of ChIP sequencing such as captures DNA targets for transcription factors or histone modifications across the entire genome of any organisms, reveals gene regulatory networks in combination with RNA sequencing and methylation analysis, offers compatibility with various input DNA samples and defines transcription factors for binding sites all the advantages act as a drive for the growth of chip sequencing market. Increase in the installation of sequencing platforms will help in large revenue share of sequencing services and will create growth opportunities for market in the ChIP sequencing market forecast period of 2020-2027.

Storage and management of enormous data generated by sequencing and interpretation will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of the ChIP-sequencing market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Competitive Landscape and ChIP-Sequencing Market Share Analysis

Global Scope and ChIP-Sequencing Market Size

ChIP-sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, workflow and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will helps to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the ChIP-sequencing market is segmented into targeted sequencing and re-sequencing, whole genome sequencing and whole exome sequencing.

On the basis of workflow, the ChIP-sequencing market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis.

Based on end-user, the ChIP-sequencing market is segmented into academic research institutes, clinical research institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies and others.

ChIP-Sequencing Market Country Level Analysis

ChIP-sequencing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, workflow and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ChIP-sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America and Europe are dominating the ChIP-sequencing market due to rising government support for research and development. Asia-Pacific expected to witness growth in the next generation sequencing due to high investment in India and China on research and development of next generation sequencing.

The country section of the ChIP-sequencing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

ChIP-sequencing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for weak ChIP-sequencing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the ChIP-sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

