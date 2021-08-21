In Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.42 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the constrained budgets and the need for reducing the R&D expenses as well as manufacturing costs.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Intertek Group plc; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Exova; Charles River; Boston Analytical; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Dalton Pharma Services; Merck KGaA; Cambrex Corporation; WuXi AppTec; Source BioScience; Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma; Catalent, Inc; Gateway Analytical; Alcami Corporation; Aztech Sciences Inc.; Recro Gainesville and Next Breath, a division of AptarGroup Inc.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing is the constitution of services from the manufacturing, testing and validating the pharmaceuticals and therapeutics. This involves validating pharmaceutical ingredient, compounds, manufacturing methods required for the development of these drugs. These outsourcing services are provided by specialized manufacturing organizations that are solely focused on outsourcing of these activities.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market : By Service Type

Bioanalytical Testing

Method Development & Validation

Stability Testing

Others

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market : By Product Type

Raw Materials

Finished Product

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market : By End-Users

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market:

In April 2019, Charles River announced that they had completed the acquisition of Citoxlab. This acquisition will provide further expansion of geographical stronghold of Charles River due to Citoxlab’s expertise in providing CRO (Contract Research Organization) services to the North America and European region. This acquisition is a strategic step as the trend for outsourcing pharmaceutical and biotechnology services is on the rise.

In September 2018, Cambrex Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Halo Pharma, adding formulation development and finished dosage manufacturing capabilities to the Cambrex service portfolio. This acquisition will also help them in providing pharmaceutical, biotech organizations manufacturing and development services.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Drivers

Increasing usage of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics requiring specialized manufacturing capabilities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in modernization and innovations requiring reduction of operating costs of manufacturing and development; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations and requirement of pertaining to the standards provided by the authorities; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Restraints

Reliance on performance of unstable outsourced manufacturing organizations; this factor is expected to hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding privacy/theft of confidential data of manufacturing pharmaceuticals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

