Growing beauty consciousness among the consumers has fuelled the demand for cosmetic ingredient proteins. Silk Protein Milk is one such cosmetic ingredient protein which is present in the silkworm. The silkworm contains Silk Protein Milk in the form of specialized amino acids which are extracted by rearing. Due to the higher concentration of nourishing amino acids and better compatibility with the human body, these Silk Protein Milk is highly used in hair care, skin care, and body care products. The major Silk Protein Milk such as sericin and fibroin are combined together to form an active ingredient in cosmetic care products such as cleansing cream, lotion, and skin moisturizers. Due to improved nourishment to the skin cells, Silk Protein Milk shows anti-wrinkling and anti-aging effects, which has increasing demands in the recent years. As sericin, the derived Silk Protein Milk has Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), it is widely used as a moisturizer to prevent the water loss from skin pores. Scanning electron microscope has shown lesser cracking and flaking effects of skin as compared with before applying Silk Protein Milk moisturizer. As Silk Protein Milk contains an adequate amount of cellulose, it is used for nourishing the scalp and thus used in shampoo, conditioner and hair serum. The Silk Protein Milk is also used as a key ingredient sunscreen lotions, foundation creams, and eyeliners for providing enhanced UV filter and reduced heat. Silk Protein Milk also plays an integral role in nail cosmetics, about 20% of the nail cosmetics contain Silk Protein Milk for its role of preventing the nail from chapping and brittleness. Bound to numerous health benefits and widening demand it is anticipated that the Silk Protein Milk market tends to grow positively in the forecast period.

Vitalizing Demands for Silk Protein Milk

Cosmetic ingredients and products have a huge demand among the consumers, due to growing beauty conciseness. Along with external applications, Silk Protein Milk is also taken as the dietary supplement on regular basis. Silk Protein Milk supplements are mainly consumed by the people who workout on regular basis as Silk Protein Milk is found to be one of the rich protein supplement. The Silk Protein Milk also finds its application in the textile industry in exhibiting the texture of the silk textiles. Along with supplementary needs, Silk Protein Milk has huge application in the pharmaceutical industry as an anti-thrombotic agent, which prevents the blood streams from plaque formation. In pharmaceuticals, Silk Protein Milk is made as thin silk then used for making surgical sutures. As Silk Protein Milk structures have high flexibility band tensile strength it is used to make broader bandages and plasters. Due to higher biocompatibility and infection resistance, it is used as wound coagulant material which promotes quicker regeneration of cells. Due to easy binding with polymers, the Silk Protein Milk is also used for fabricating contact lenses and artificial skin layers. As the Silk Protein Milk is being used in various industries to serve different applications, it is expected to have a huge demand that drive the global Silk Protein Milk market in the forecast period.

Global Silk Protein Milk: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Silk Protein Milk market has been segmented as –

Sericin

Fibroin

others

On the basis of form, the global Silk Protein Milk market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global Silk Protein Milk market has been segmented as –

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin care Haircare Body care

Dietary Supplements

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Global Silk Protein Milk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Silk Protein Milk market are Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd., SILKTECH, Vaxess Technologies, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads Inc., Bonsoul, E’TAE Natural Products, Ashtae, Protein Factory, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., etc. More Industrialists and cosmetic care developers are showing keen interests in the Silk Protein Milk market as the demand is amplifying every year.

