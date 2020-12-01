Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceramic Wall Tiles market.

The global ceramic wall tiles market size was estimated at USD 68.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Rising construction activities supported by increasing need for housing and commercial spaces are expected to augment the demand for ceramic wall tiles. The product demand is also expected to be benefited by growing renovation activities in commercial spaces including offices, hospitals, and shopping malls.

Ceramic wall tiles are rapidly replacing the traditional wall covering materials, such as paint, wallpapers, and wooden panels, on account of their durability, stain & scratch resistance, and low maintenance properties. Furthermore, the growing adoption of ceramic wall tiles as a low-cost alternative to the marble and other natural stone slabs is further expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The U.S. is emerging as one of the leading markets owing to growing adoption of ceramic wall tiles in residential housing segment. Substantial growth of single-family housing constructions in the country is expected to propel product demand over the projected period. Moreover, increasing product demand from commercial sector, such as corporate offices, hotels, and restaurants, is expected to fuel ceramic wall tiles market growth in the coming years.

Decorative walls play a significant role in increasing the elegance and overall aesthetics of a building structure. A majority of the consumers prefer innovative and decorative wall tiles to add an aesthetic appeal to residential as well as commercial buildings. As a result, the market for ceramic wall tiles witnesses innovations and experiments by industry players in the given market space.

The emergence of digital inkjet printing technology has revolutionized ceramic tiles market. The process involves directly spraying the ink on the tile surface to imitate images and designs with photo-realistic resolutions. As a result, the adoption of digital inkjet printing technology has enabled the manufacturers to replicate the design, color depth, and pattern of various natural products including marble, wood, and metals.

The market players have introduced extra-large size products, especially for commercial spaces such as airports, offices, shopping malls, and retail stores. These products are witnessing a steady growth owing to their ability to offer seamless and monolithic look. However, high installation cost and lack of skilled labor are expected to restrain the demand for these tiles in the market.

Dimension Insights

Ceramic wall tile sizes and shapes have steadily evolved over the years. Square shaped products including 15 X 15 and 20 X 20 were especially popular in the earlier decade; however, the modern trends are favoring the rectangle-shaped tiles owing to their ability to provide a cleaner and uniform look. In addition to size, shape, texture, and designs of tiles, the installation pattern was also found to play an integral role in imparting the desired visual appeal to building interiors.

The most popular tile size across the world and the segment is 30 X 60 and it accounted for a market revenue share of 36% in 2018. This size is widely preferred in residential application on account of its versatility and ability to be installed in a variety of layouts such as lines, staggered, combined, or modular. However, the large format products are finding increasing acceptance among the consumers, which is expected to hamper the demand for 30 X 60 sized products.

Improvements in production technology have made it possible to produce ceramic wall tiles of larger dimensions. Modern ceramic tiles are slimmer and lightweight as compared to their predecessors. However, installation of these extra-large tiles on vertical walls is found to be challenging owing to their high weight, which makes the process cost-intensive, thereby affecting the industry growth.

Subway tiles are rectangular brick-like ceramic tiles of various sizes and widely used in residential application settings to provide a classic look to kitchen and bathroom walls. Mosaic tiles are very small square shaped tiles of size up to 3 X 3 inches that are used to create wall murals and elaborate design patterns on the wall surface. Nonstandard wall tile shapes include non-conventional shapes such as chevrons, triangles, and oval.

Application Insights of Ceramic Wall Tiles Market

Ceramic wall tiles are used in residential and commercial sectors on account of their ability to create several designs and styles. Rising preference for ceramic wall tiles by designers and architects is expected to boost the product demand. Factors, such as the expansion of modern office spaces along with a growing number of renovation activities in retail spaces and corporate offices, are expected to propel the market growth.

The rapid growth of tourism industry in Asia Pacific has resulted in growth of HORECA segment. Increasing number of hotels and restaurants in Southeast Asian countries is expected to propel demand for ceramic wall tiles over the projected period. In addition, the rising investment in development and renovation of tourism infrastructure within Europe and the Americas is further expected to boost the product demand.

Healthcare application segment is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% over the projected period in terms of revenue. The product is witnessing growing adoption in healthcare sector with growing investments in development and upgrade of healthcare infrastructure across the globe. The product is preferred owing to its properties including superior microbe, fungus, and bacterial resistance and ease of cleaning. The residential application segment is expected to attain a value of USD 46.4 billion in 2025. Growing demand for housing structures coupled with rapid pace of urbanization is expected to drive the market growth of residential application segment over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Ceramic Wall Tiles Market

Spain emerged as one of the largest producers and exporters of ceramic tiles in 2018 in Europe. Easy availability of key raw materials, such as feldspar, alumina, zircon sand, silica, and kaolin, has been the primary factor for driving the market for ceramic wall tiles in Spain. Proximity to major ports is further expected to benefit the Spanish manufacturers.

Commercial construction industry in China is supported by the growing demand for commercial spaces such as hotels, offices, airports, and retail showrooms. The commercial application segment in the country is expected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2025. High population growth rate coupled with rising multi-family constructions in the country is likely to support the market growth.

The Middle-East & Africa was the second-largest consumer for the product in 2018. The product demand in the region is primarily driven by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iran. The rising investment in developing commercial spaces including airports and corporate offices is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Brazil emerged as the largest consumer for ceramic wall tiles in Central & South America and accounted for 56.5% of the market revenue share in 2018. Growing investments in development of housing structures along with rising demand for aesthetically appealing, durable, low maintenance, and cost-effective products is projected to propel product demand in the country.

Market Share Insights of Ceramic Wall Tiles Market

Ceramic wall tiles market is characterized by the presence of small-scale and large-scale players, resulting in an intense level of competition. China, India, Spain, Italy, and Brazil have emerged as the global manufacturing hubs for ceramic tiles. On the other hand, developed countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, are largely dependent on the imports to fulfill the product demand. Market players are undertaking marketing initiatives and awareness campaigns to educate consumers regarding advantages of ceramic wall tiles over traditional materials such as paints and wallpapers. For instance, the Tile Council of North America launched the Why Tile campaign with primary aim of educating consumers about the advantages and positive aspects of ceramic tiles.

The key players in the market include Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, and China Ceramics Co., Ltd. The players are developing lightweight products with large size and smaller thickness. They are also investing in training programs for contractors for installing extra-large tiles. Furthermore, the market players showcase their product portfolios through various exhibitions, such as Coverings, Cersaie, and Cerambath, to increase product adoption in end-use applications.

