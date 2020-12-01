A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Ablation Devices Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. Ablation Devices Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Global ablation devices market is estimated to reach USD 8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2016-2026. Increasing investment on R&D, being less painful than conventional surgical operations, growing geriatric population is driving the growth of this market.

Some of the major players operating in this Ablation Devices Market are Varian Medical Systems Inc., Biosense Webster, Elekta AB, Medtronic, Alcon Laboratories, Bard Electrophysiology, Bausch and Lomb, Boston Scientific, BSD Medical, Ethicon Endosurgery, Olympus Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, St Jude Medical, Inc. are some of the key players in this market.

Market Definition: Global Ablation Devices Market

Ablation is a procedure that uses radiofrequency energy to destroy a small area of heart tissue that is causing rapid and irregular heartbeats he procedure is also called radiofrequency ablation. The procedure to destroy tissue in your heart that is allowing wrong electrical signals to cause an abnormal heart rhythm. Diagnostic centres are threaded through blood vessels to your heart where they are used to map your heart’s electrical signals.

Segmentation: Global Ablation Devices Market

Ablation Devices Market : By Technology

Electrical

Radiation

Radiofrequency

Light

Ultrasound

Cryotherapy

Thermal

Microwave

Hydro-mechanical

Ablation Devices Market : By Product

Radiofrequency Ablators

Laser/Light Ablators

Ultrasound Ablators

Electrical Ablators

Cryoablation Devices

Microwave Ablators

Hydrothermal Ablators

Ablation Devices Market : By Application

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedic Treatment

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

Ablation Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Ablation Devices Market Drivers:

Minimally invasive procedure is less painful than conventional surgical operations, leading to shorter recovery time. Growing geriatric population coupled with rising life expectancy is expected to boost the growth

Rising prevalence rate of chronic pain disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis with improving healthcare infrastructure will enhance market growth

Ablation Devices Market Restraints:

Lack of advanced and innovative technologies to treat cancer is acting as a restraint for the market. Ablation is a technique that uses heat to destroy cancer cells by reducing its size and relieving symptoms.

High cost incurred with these devices acts as a hindrance for the global market growth.

Key Developments in the Ablation Devices Market:

In July 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cosman Medical, Inc., a manufacturer of RF ablation systems. Further expands Boston Scientific’s portfolio with systems such as Spinal Cord Stimulator and Deep Brain Stimulation Systems.

In November 2016, OSYPKA AG launched HAT500 radiofrequency (RF) ablation system in Europe that is used for the treatment of ventricular tachycardias.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

