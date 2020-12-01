A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.54 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of developments, advancements along with innovative product launches by the major manufacturers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are W.H.P.M., Inc.; WATERS; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Abbott; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Sonic Healthcare; bioMérieux SA; Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Psychemedics Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Merck KGaA; Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics; Biomedical diagnostics and Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market

Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing is a diagnostic method of testing for substance or chemical abuse in individuals by testing the samples such as hair, saliva, urine, blood, breath. This is generally utilized for testing the usage of recreational drugs in the system of individuals so that they can be provided the correct course of treatment and clinical procedure can be undertaken.

Segmentation: Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Product

Consumables

Equipment

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Application

Pain Management

Criminal Justice

Workplace Screening

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Laboratories

Workplace

At Home

Others

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Drivers

Increasing consumption and trade of recreational drugs worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the usage of products in various organizations to test their employees; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Initiatives undertaken by various organizations and authorities for spreading awareness regarding the drug abuse and products to detect it; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Restraints

Transformation of laws to legalize the usage of recreational drugs/illicit drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of capabilities of these testing products for the detection of small amounts of special drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market:

In September 2018, W.H.P.M., Inc. through its affiliate Carehealth America Corporation announced that they had acquired Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc. This acquisition will significantly improve and complement the capabilities and technologies of both organizations leading to additions of product patents, trademarks and copyright.

In February 2018, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Instant-view-plus” multi-drug of abuse urine test. Alfa’s “Driven Flow Technology” utilized in the simple cup DOA (drug-of-abuse) product termed as “Instant-view-plus iFOB”. The clearance has been provided for usage in professional, CLIA-waived, and over-the-counter (OTC) usage. The product is capable of identifying thirteen individual drugs in approximately two minutes offering significant capabilities in comparison to the existing products in the market.

