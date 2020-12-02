The growing need for ensuring high-quality of service delivery by streamlining customer service operations is likely to fuel the OSS/BSS market over the forecast timespan. Additionally, shifting market dynamics and the rising prevalence of next-generation technologies would also add up to the OSS/BSS market growth.

Increasing adoption of these solutions by communication service providers to fulfil higher standards of service delivery would further proliferate industry outlook. These platforms track service performance, resolve problems that have occurred, and identify network faults. The OSS/BSS platforms also provided support to different network processes, like network inventory maintenance as well as service delivery, and enhances the customer support operations further.

OSS/BSS solutions boast of characteristics such as scalability, functionality, and flexibility, which enables users to rapidly and easily rollout modifications and change the OSS/BSS solutions according to their needs. OSS/BSS platforms are also equipped with an innovative workflow engine that has the ability to automate and optimize the business processes that are associated with telecommunication network management, customer management, and service monetization.

Shifting trends toward digitalization supported by continuous technological advancements could stimulate the demand for OSS/BSS software across the media & entertainment sector. In a bid to maintain its competitive edge, media companies are investing their efforts in providing high-quality services to their viewers.

Meanwhile, rising popularity and adoption of on-demand video and OTT streaming services could strengthen the industry landscape as various media firms implement advanced OSS/BSS platforms to enhance their service quality.

Lately, OTT platforms have experienced heavy influx in traffic owing to the increasing imposition of nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to Publicis Groupe India’s latest report, entertainment and OTT platforms registered a 34% rise in viewership in March 2020. Proliferating usage of on-demand video and OTT platforms could positively impact the OSS/BSS market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the OSS/BSS Market. They are as follows:

Accenture Plc, Agile Network Systems, Amdocs Ltd, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comarch SA., CSG Systems International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Netcracker Technology Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Subex Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited, Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Rapid expansion of entertainment and telecommunication industries across nations like China, Japan, and India could accelerate the Asia Pacific OSS/BSS industry growth. Estimates claim that the regional market could register a growth of more than 17% within the predicted timeframe.

Several telecom companies and federal authorities are concentrating on developing advanced network infrastructure to improve their product performance and user experience. Citing an instance, earlier in November 2019, Beijing after completing the commercialization of 5G network connectivity, gathered an R&D team to commence the development of 6G networks. Initiatives like these might hugely benefit the adoption rate of OSS/BSS solutions.

