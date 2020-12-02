The solid state drives market is expected to accrue remarkable revenue growth on account of rapid technological advancements and shifting trend towards digitalization. Over the years, SSDs have managed to replace conventional hard disks owing to its flash-based memory technology, considered to be significantly faster than traditional hard disks. Elements like fast throughput rates and low read-access times allow SSDs to substantially speed up computers.

The proliferation of 5G technology across the United States is expected to stimulate the demand for large storage equipment. Apart from this, SSDs are also observing a huge spike in demand from data center facilities as they are used to expand their storage infrastructures and provide superior performance, efficiency, and reliability to their customers.

It come as a cost-effective alternative that delivers comparatively better efficiency and high performance. This has propelled the demand for SSDs across the computing landscape including big data analytics, smart devices, and cloud computing. Based on these growth drivers estimates that the Solid state drives market size may touch USD 125 billion by the year 2026.

2 TB SSD storage devices are one of the heavily used products in consumer electronics. The market for 2TB SSD is expected to register a CAGR of 25% while accounting for almost 30 million unit shipments within the predicted timeframe. Surging presence of connected and smart appliances along with increasing number of smart city projects could drive the demand for 2TB SSDs to process and store big data.

Growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across majority of the industry verticals might positively impact business outlook. Diverse applications of these devices have influenced manufacturers to introduce SSDs in the 2TB, 1TB, 500 GB and below 500 GB variants. Taking June 2020 for instance, Samsung released its next generation QVO series of high-capacity consumer SSDs, the 870 QVO which will available in 8TB, 4TB, 2TB and 1TB configurations.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Solid State Drive Market. They are as follows:

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd, Bitmicro networks Inc, Intel Corporation, Kinston Technology, KIOXIA America, Inc (Toshiba Corporation), Micron, Microsemi, Mushkin Enhanced MFG, Netapp, Samsung, Seagate Technology LLC, SK Hynix Inc., Viking Technology, Western Digital

Rapid development of high graphic games has paved the demand for high performance hardware. Integration of SSDs enables game developers and players to run highly realistic video games that usually require large storage capacity. With an exponential increase in gaming audience , consumer electronics manufacturers have started to shift their efforts on developing high and improved storage options dedicated for running games.

