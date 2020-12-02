Increasing adoption of connected devices and mounting cyberattacks is accelerating global ICS security market. ICS security solutions mainly include software and hardware components that are utilized to automate and manage industrial procedures like distribution control systems and supervisory control.

Generally, in case of a cyberattack, a company incurs massive financial loss. Over the years there have been a rise in cases of cyberattacks over crucial manufacturing infrastructure. ICS security solutions assist in mitigating these risks. They ensure that the data and information displayed on screens and on control room dashboards are secure. According to a research report the global ICS security market is likely to surpass a valuation of $12 billion through 2026.

Unified thread management solutions have gained considerable popularity over the years due to various advantages offered as compared to other alternatives. The UTM technology integrates multiple security services and functionalities that help the companies to protect the systems from malware attacks and other security threats. Moreover, it allows the management of various security functions with the help of a single administration console.

With respect to the application segment, power and energy accounted for a major share of the ICS security industry in the year 2019. The companies operating in the energy sector are increasingly deploying the latest IoT and robotics trends to enhance their workings. This allows them vulnerable to cyber-attacks and other security threats.

The energy sector is one of the most vulnerable verticals for ICS attacks and are one of the most affected industries over the past few years. As per the US ICS-CERT website, nearly 509 vulnerabilities were detected in various ICS components in the year 2019.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the ICS Security Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., BAE Systems, Bayshore Networks, Inc., Belden, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cyberbit, Dragos, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Labs, McAfee, LLC, Nozomi Networks, Inc., OT Claroty Ltd., Rolloos Industries B.V., Raytheon Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, SecurityMatters (Forescout Technologies Inc.), Siemens AG, Accenture plc (Symantec Corporation), and Trend Micro, Inc.

North America accounts for the maximum market share due to the increasing investments made towards the enhancement by private entities and the rising-cases of cyberattacks in the oil and gas sector, especially in the U.S. Additionally, the governments are also investing in projects to encourage advancements in security solutions for industrial infrastructures.

