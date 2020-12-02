According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research,the global 3D reconstruction technology market was valued at US$ 778.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$1,432.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the 3D reconstruction technology market in 2017.

Rising government initiative for preservation of cultural heritage driving the global 3D reconstruction technology market

The driving factor for the 3D reconstruction technology market is rising focus of governments on preservation of cultural heritage. Cultural heritage is the keystone of history. Cultural heritage is important for the creation of a common identity as well as for social and economic development. Digital technologies and the internet bring unique opportunities to access cultural material for leisure, study, or work, reaching out to broader audiences, engaging in new user experiences and reusing it to develop learning and educational content, documentaries, tourism applications, games, and other innovative applications.

To achieve this, governments have taken initiatives to reconstruct images or videos in 3D models. For instance, in December 2012, the online platform Europeana announced plans to convert one million historical images into digital form. In May 2017, Europeana.eu, a digital platform for cultural heritage based in Netherlands presented Europeana Photography, an online collection bringing together and sharing a vast archive of historical images. Europeana Photography has presented images from the first 100 years of photography, sourced from photographic archives, agencies, and museum collections across Europe.