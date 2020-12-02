A recent market study published by FMI on “Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market : Segmentation

The global handheld marijuana vaporizers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspects of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Convection Vaporizers

Conduction Vaporizers Charger USB

Micro USB Temperature Control Fixed

Variable Sales Channel Online

Offline Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) estimates of leading segments in the handheld marijuana vaporizers market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the report. It offers product adoption and usage analysis, effective quality control, establishment of export markets and opportunity analysis, and strategies followed by manufacturers for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical handheld marijuana vaporizers market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product for base year 2018 and forecast year 2029.

Chapter 07 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical handheld marijuana vaporizers market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the handheld marijuana vaporizers market.

Chapter 09 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product

Based on product, the handheld marijuana vaporizers market is segmented into convection vaporizers, and conduction vaporizers. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on products.

Chapter 10 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Charger

This chapter provides various details about the handheld marijuana vaporizers market on the basis of charger, and has been classified into USB, and Micro USB. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on charger.

Chapter 11 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Temperature Control

This chapter provides details about the handheld marijuana vaporizers market on the basis of temperature control, and has been classified into fixed, and variable, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 12 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the handheld marijuana vaporizers market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into online and offline sales channel.

Chapter 13 – Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the handheld marijuana vaporizers market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Oceania & Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America handheld marijuana vaporizers market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product, charger, temperature control,, , , sales channel and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – South America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America handheld marijuana vaporizers market. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Thailand, and Malaysia are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the market. Readers can also find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia handheld marijuana vaporizers market during the forecast period.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the handheld marijuana vaporizers market in Oceania.

Chapter 20 – MEA Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the handheld marijuana vaporizers market will grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

This chapter provides information market analysis of companies, market concentration of companies, market share of top players and their presence.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the handheld marijuana vaporizers market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are DaVinci, PAX Labs Inc., Ghost Vapes Inc., SLANG Worldwide Inc., Vapium Inc., STORZ & BICKEL GmbH, Boundless Technology and others.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market.