Agriculture was the most prominent application segment in the humic acid market and accounted for over 55% share in 2018. Growing food demand due to the rapidly growing population is driving the humic acid market growth from past several years as it plays a significant role in agricultural applications. It exhibits unique properties which help in enhancing the overall crop yield by improving soil fertility in long run by imparting desired nutrient value to the soil.

Humic acid performs the crucial role of binding insoluble metal ions and release them when required. It facilitates better seed germination and stimulates beneficial microbial activity. Other value adding benefits of the product in the agriculture segment include improved water holding capacity of soil, preventing surface run off, regulating pH value of soil, improving root respiration, etc. Superiority of product in contrast to the chemical fertilizers, in addition to the aforementioned benefits will substantially drive demand for it in the near future.

The research study presents the historical data which evaluates a set of analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Force analysis, pricing analysis, regulatory evaluation, and supply chain analysis. It also offers an in-depth assessment of the top-line vendors as well as the remuneration and cost-profit analysis

The humic acid market report delivers a detailed decade long pre-historic and forecast for the sector and also involves data on socio-economic scenario. Key stakeholders will be able to analyse the statistics and the tables and figures given in the report for strategic planning that will help lead to the success of the organization.

The humic acid market report also provides a detailed outline of the global market size and share. Global humic acid industry study will deliver marketers, senior management professionals, and strategists with the crucial information they require in order to assess the global humic acid sector.

North America led the global humic acid market share and accounted for about 40% of the total industry share in 2018. Prevailing product use in the region is attributed to increasing awareness among farmers towards organic fertilizer use which will subsequently boost product demand in the region. In addition, increasing stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. government and regulatory authorities has led to shift in market trends by replacing chemical fertilizer with organic fertilizer which will have positive influence on the humic acid market share by 2026.

Some of the other major companies in the humic acid market include Black Earth, The Andersons, Inc., Everwood Farm, Nature’s Lawn & Garden, Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Humintech GmbH, Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture and Technology, Agriculture Solutions Inc., NPK Industries, Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd., Tagrow Co. Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC., Organic Approach LLC, National Pesticides & Chemicals, Sikko Industries Ltd., Grow More Inc., Jiloca Industrial, S.A. and Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC.

