Market Analysis: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Global mobile medical apps market is registering a healthy CAGR of 34.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of smartphones which has played a key role in the healthcare industry by making medical services easier which has also replaced the use of computer systems is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global mobile medical apps market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Medtronic, OMRON Corporation, AirStrip Technologies, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple Inc., AliveCor Inc., Nokia, iHealth Labs Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AgaMatrix, BioTelemetry Inc., athenahealth Inc., Nike Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fitbit Inc. and SkinVision, DXC Technology Company, OpenXcell and Algoworks among others.

Mobile Medical Apps Market Definition

Mobile medical apps are a software application that runs on smartphones and other communication devices. The various medical accessories can be attached with the smartphones and tablets for the use. These mobile medicals apps are being widely used in the healthcare sector for data management, bookings, health educations, health information and health management. The new innovations are being done in the sector which facilitated the ease in the mobile medical healthcare apps. It enables the patients to reach the doctors globally at any time.

Mobile Medical Apps Market Drivers

The surging adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms is driving the growth of the market

The cost containment in healthcare delivery is booting the market growth

The healthcare services has a robust adoption of 3G and 4G networks which drives the market growth

The surging adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic disease is propelling the market growth

Patient centric healthcare delivery has gained a lot of attention which has driven the market growth

Mobile Medical Apps Market Restraints

The lack of proper standard as well as regulation is hindering the market growth

The low guidance from physicians in choosing apps is hampering the market growth

The traditional healthcare providers are refusing the use of these application which is restraining the market growth

Market Segmentation:

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By Product

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

iRadiology

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

EMR Apps

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By Category

Care Management Apps

Medical Monitoring Apps

Health and Wellness Apps

Women Health Apps

Medication Management Apps

Others

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By Type

Non-Medical Devices Apps

Connected Medical Devices Apps

In-Built Devices Medical Apps

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By Application

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological and Mental Health Apps

Sleep Apnea Monitoring Apps

Fitness Apps

Medical Reference Apps

Wellness Apps

Nutrition Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Chronic Disease Management Apps

Diagnostic Apps

Remote Monitoring Apps

Reminder and Alert Apps

Consultation and Compliance Apps

Fertility Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Other Apps

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By Therapeutic Segments

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Players

Mobile Medical Apps Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched MyCareLink Heart, a medical app that can interact with pacemakers. The app is compatible with the pacemakers and sends the encrypted data to the app’s network. It has enables the secure communication of pacemakers with the patients with smartphones. This product launch will enable the more efficient patient engagement with their physicians which will expand the company user base.

In September 2017, MyMedicNow had launched a new medical app. This app had filled the market gap between patients and doctors. The app enables the patients to search for the particular doctor related to their medical condition. This product launch has helped the patients and doctors by expanding their reach which has enabled the increase in the user in the app.

