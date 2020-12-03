Global Household Humidifier Market is valued approximately at USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Humidifiers adds moisture to the air and maintains the humidity of the environment. The Changing consumer lifestyles along with adoption of smart home and increased concerns over the adverse effects associated with dry air, such as nose irritation, dry throat, dry skin, dry cough, sinus congestion, and bloody noses, are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the penetration rate of smart homes was 3.85 % in 2017 and is expected to rise by 21.32% by 2025 worldwide. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by the market players will accelerate the market growth. For instance: on 02nd April 2020, Dyson Ltd., launched three-in-one air purifier, humidifier and fan which is capable of killing 99.9% of bacteria that passes through it.

This includes the use of ultraviolet UV-C light to kill bacteria present in its water tank, then transfers into machine evaporator. The company assures this product is beneficiary for health issues including loosen congestion and alleviate cold, worsening asthma and allergies, and flu symptoms. However, the high maintenance requirement of humidifiers is the major factor restraining the growth of global Household Humidifier market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Household Humidifier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, high consumer awareness about the negative effects of low humidity or dry air and the cold weather conditions in U.S. and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

