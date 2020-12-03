Kidneys are among the most vital organs of the human body. Kidneys acts as blood filters, reabsorbing the essential elements and removing the water-soluble waste products from the blood. Since, kidneys play such an important role, they require constant regeneration of dead nephrons and proper blood circulation to maintain healthy cell growth, due to which they are vulnerable to cancerous tumorsandmetastasis.

The functional damage of the kidney isastoundingly common across the world, and its incidence is increasing progressively more. The symptoms which indicates a problem related to kidneys include high blood pressure, blood in urine,difficulty in urination, frequent urges to urinate, and swelling in the hands and feet due to a buildup of fluids in the body.

Kidney function tests, or renal tests have several categories, which includes concentration and dilution tests, clearance tests (provides an assessment of the filtration rate of the glomeruli, the principal filtering structures of the kidneys and whole renal blood flow),visual and physical examination of the urine, and determination of the concentration of numerous substances in the urine, notably glucose, phosphate, sodium, amino acids, and potassium, to help detect possible impairment of the specific kidney functions generally involved with their reabsorption.

Geographically, the global kidney function testsmarket is analyzed by various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global kidney function tests market followed by Europe due to high prevalence of the disease especially in the U.S., well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high affordability and awareness levels of the people of these regions.Asia Pacific is the fastests growing kidney function testsmarket owing to increasing number of high blood pressure and diabetic patients that ultimately lead to chronic kidney diseases, rising healthcare awareness in the region and increasing demand for advanced diagnostics and therapeutics regimens for chronic kidney diseases in the region, are expected to boost market growth of kidney function tests in this region.

Globally, the factors driving the growth of kidney function tests market include increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide, aging population,high incidence rate of renal fibrosis, and increasing number of individuals suffering from diabetes. Also, other complications such as high blood pressure is contributing towards the increasing incidence rate and prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide.

Demand for kidney function tests is mainly driven by the presence of a large patient population suffering from renal disorders. According to the WHO, there are more than 1.4 million people worldwide, who undergo renal replacement therapy every year with the incidence rate of chronic kidney disease growing by approximately 8% annually.However, increase in overall stringent regulatory approvals and healthcare expenditure are some of the market-restraining factors that might hamper the growth of the kidney function tests market in future.

The global kidney function tests market is highly competitive and mature due to the participation and presence of many established as well as new players in this market.Some of the key global participants present in the kidney function tests market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Metabolic Solutions Development Company, LLC, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Discovery Biomed, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Ipsen S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Plexxikon Inc., IC-Meditech, Inc., Endocyte, Inc., ManRos Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc. and others.

