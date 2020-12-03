The demand within the global constipation treatment market is growing at a sturdy pace in recent times. The rising incidence of constipation has put pressure on the medical research fraternity. Besides, it has created a farrago of opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. Manufacturers of pharmaceutical products are experimenting with new drugs, and are on the verge of formulating several new drug lines for treating constipation. Therefore, the total revenues within the global constipation treatment market is expected to multiply in the years to come. Research related to the causes, symptoms, and effects of constipation have also created fresh opportunities within the global constipation treatment market.

There is tremendous need for drawing standards within the global medical fraternity. Treatment of diseases and disorder becomes much easier with the presence of key standards within the industry. Furthermore, growing complexity of the healthcare sector also necessitates the deployment of fresh standard for disease treatment. Therefore, the global constipation treatment market is projected to become a goldmine of opportunities in the years to follow. Availability of trained medical experts has also emerged as a key driver of demand within the global constipation treatment market. Advancements in gastrologic procedures are at the helm of growth within this market, and the vendors are capitalising on this new era of advancement.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global constipation treatment market would expand at a robust CAGR of 7.10% over the period ranging from 2017 to 2025. The total value of the global constipation treatment market stood at US$12.58 bn in 2016, and is projected to touch US$22.93 bn by the end of 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus of healthcare professionals on treating disorders related to digestion.

Treatment of Digestive Disorder as a Launch Pad for Advancements in Healthcare

The global constipation treatment market is at the brink of becoming a profitable industry for new vendors. The established players in the global constipation treatment market have already earned the benefits of intensive research on the human digestive system. Moreover, the ability to diagnose and treat chronic digestive disorders is a parameter for the success of the healthcare industry.

This factor, coupled with advancements in drug development, has created a plenitude of opportunities within the global constipation treatment market.

Medical Camps across Rural Areas

The need to spread awareness about the ills and effects of chronic constipation has led to organisation of medical camps in rural and urban areas. The vast unmet medical needs across the rural and suburban areas are being addressed through such camps. Problems of constipation are rampant across rural areas, majorly due to consumption of unhygienic food. This factor has played an instrumental role in the growth of the global constipation treatment market.

The global constipation treatment market can be segmented on the basis of:

Therapeutic Option

Laxatives Bulk forming agents Osmotic laxatives Stimulant laxatives Others

Chloride channel activators

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

GC-C Agonists

5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

Disease Type

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC)

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Philippines Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Ecuador Peru Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Commonwealth of Independent States Russian Federation Ukraine Kazakhstan



