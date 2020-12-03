Hearing Aids Market research report is a great backbone for the expansion of industry. Myriad of business challenges can be quickly and easily conquered with this market research report. This market document deals with important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies & the technical progress in the industry. A translucent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to turn this market report into the world-class one. Granular market information gathered in this credible Hearing Aids Market report will be supportive to industry to take competent business decisions.

The rising hearing disabilities among adults and paediatrics are one of the leading concerns in the healthcare industry. Thus, the need for developed hearing aid devices are increasing as many remains untreated, mainly among infants, which would further lead to psychological disabilities and speaking impairment among them

Global Hearing aids market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hearing Aids Market

Some of the major players operating in this Hearing Aids Market are WIDEX A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova, Sivantos Pte. Ltd, Microson, Horentek, RION CO. Ltd, William Demant Holding A/S, Amplifon, Starkey, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC., Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Arphi Electronics Private Limited, Zounds Hearing and many others.

Segmentation: Global Hearing Aids Market

Global hearing aids market is segmented into five notable segments which are product, device types, type of hearing loss, patient type and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. In February 2018, In February, SONOVA and the brands of the company together Phonak and Advanced Bionics announced the introduction of new MultiBeam Technology a microphone technology used in the hearing aid and provides the better hearing capability in the noise and provides better speech recognization

On the basis of device types, the market is segmented into digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids. In August 2018, William Demant Holding A/S and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) entered into a partnership in hearing healthcare. This strategy would help the company to expand their company and enhance the customer base

On the basis of type of hearing loss, the market is segmented into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss. In December 2018, Sivantos Pte. Ltd announced the strategic partnership with Clearwater Clinical Limited (Canada). The partnership will expand the audiologists with innovative audiometer improves customer experience

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. In January 2019, GN STORE NORD A S (Denmark), announced the launch of hearing solution which can adapt the hearing aid users and their preferences in any sound environment. GN’s artificial intelligence (AI) solution provides virtual assistance. The launch of the solution assures the safety and helps customers to meet their challenges and need

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into large retail chains, manufacturer owned retail chains, public and others. In January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies unveiled three new revolutionary advancements within the Livio AI technology such as Fall Detection & Alerts, Thrive Virtual Assistant and Heart Rate Measurement. This strategy helped in the expansion of product portfolio and in the product development of the company.



Product Launch

In June 2018, Cochlear Limited announced the launch of nucleus smart app for android smartphone users in order to provide greater connectivity to the people along with a nucleus 7 sound processor. This strategy would help in the product development and would also help in increasing the customer base.

Arphi Electronics Private Limited launched G4 hearing systems with automatic functions that can be optimized audiologically depending on the hearing situation. This strategy would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

Audina introduced the all new Arro Family products of Receiver in Canal devices which offer next generation hearing technologies in a compact-case design. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

Research Methodology: Global Hearing Aids Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners.

ndustry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Table of Content: Global Hearing Aids Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Hearing Aids Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Hearing Aids Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Hearing Aids Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

