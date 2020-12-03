Parkinson’s Disease Market research report is a great backbone for the expansion of industry. Myriad of business challenges can be quickly and easily conquered with this market research report. This market document deals with important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies & the technical progress in the industry. A translucent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to turn this market report into the world-class one. Granular market information gathered in this credible Parkinson’s Disease Market report will be supportive to industry to take competent business decisions.

Market Analysis: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can increase research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

Key Market Players: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s disease is chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affects dopamine producing neurons in central nervous system. Parkinson’s disease tends to develops in brain over many years. The patient with Parkinson’s disease experience tremor, slow movement, rigid muscle, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, slurry speech and others.

According to the Clinical Practice Research Data link summary report 2018, it is identified that there were 145,519 prevalence cases of patient with age 20 and above with Parkinson’s disease in UK seen in the year 2018. The estimation incidence cases were 18,461 in patient aged above 45 or over. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of Parkinson’s disease Market.

Parkinson’s Disease Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Parkinson’s Disease Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By Drug Type

Amantadine

Safinamide

Brivaracetam

Pimavanserin

Carbidopa and levodopa

Rivastigmine tartrate

Rotigotine

Ferampanel

Apomorphine hydrochloride

Pramipexole

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By Therapy

Medication

Deep brain stimulation

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

Sublingual

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Parkinson’s Disease Market :

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Table of Content: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

