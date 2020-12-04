Yellow pea protein Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Yellow pea protein market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Yellow pea protein market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global Yellow pea protein market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Nature Conventional

Organic End- Use Food Processing Meat Alternatives Bakery Products Confectionery Snacks & Cereals Meat-Based Products Others

Animal Feed Livestock Cattle Swine Poultry Pet Food Aqua feed

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Cosmetic & Personal Care Product Type Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein Process Type Dry Processing

Wet Processing Global North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the yellow pea protein market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global yellow pea protein market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the yellow pea protein market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the yellow pea protein market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader, understand the scope of the yellow pea protein market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background and Associated Industry

The associated industry assessment of the yellow pea protein market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the yellow pea protein market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the yellow pea protein market is analyzed.

Profit margins at each level of the Yellow pea protein market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the yellow pea protein market.

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the yellow pea protein market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the yellow pea protein market are also comprehensively discussed.

The reader can find details for regulation and policies of different governments in different region for yellow pea protein and its products. It also includes the regulation for import and export of yellow pea protein and its products.

Chapter 04 – Global Yellow pea Protein Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical yellow pea protein market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 05 – Global Yellow pea Protein Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter includes detailed regional pricing analysis based on nature. In this chapter, readers can find pricing analysis based on manufacturer level price, distributor level price, and retailer level price.

Chapter 06 – Global Yellow pea Protein Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Nature

Based on nature, the yellow pea protein market is segmented into conventional and organic. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the yellow pea protein market and market attractiveness analysis based on nature.

Chapter 07 – Global Yellow pea Protein Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type

Based on product type, the Yellow pea protein market is classified into protein concentrates, protein isolates, textured protein, and hydrolyzed protein. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Yellow pea protein Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by End Use

Based on application the Yellow pea protein market is segmented to food processing, animal feed, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and infant nutrition. The food processing industry is further segmented into Meat Alternatives, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Snacks & Cereals, Meat-Based Products, and Others. The animal feed is further divided into livestock, pet food, and aqua feed. The cattle, swine, and poultry details can be found in details for livestock segment.

Chapter 09 – Global Yellow pea Protein Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Processing Type

Based on processing type, the yellow pea protein market is classified into dry processing and wet processing. This chapter also offers market attractiveness analysis based on process type.

Chapter 10 – Global Yellow pea protein Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the yellow pea protein market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the yellow pea protein market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the yellow pea protein market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Yellow pea protein market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 -Europe Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the yellow pea protein market based on its end users in several countries such as EU-4, U.K., BENELUX, NORDIC, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the yellow pea protein market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the East Asia region.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia yellow pea protein market.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the yellow pea protein market is expected to grow in major countries in the Oceania region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa Yellow pea protein market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of yellow pea protein in Middle East & Africa region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 -Yellow pea Market Industry Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the yellow pea protein market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the yellow pea protein market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Glanbia Plc., Roquette Frères, Cargill Inc., Kerry Group PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., The Scoular Company, Puris Proteins LLC, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Bata Food, Shandong Jianyuan Group, Axiom Foods, Inc., The Green Lab LLC, and others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the yellow pea protein report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Yellow pea protein market.

