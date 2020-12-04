In the final section of the report, the global speciality malt market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the global speciality malt portfolio and key differentiators.

Research Methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average prices of speciality malts across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product, by source, by extract, and by application are analysed and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue and volume that is expected to be generated across the global speciality malt market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global speciality malt market. As previously highlighted, the global speciality malt market is split into various segments on the basis of product type, source, extract, application, and region. All these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global speciality malt market. Another key feature of this report is a regional analysis of the global speciality malt market segments and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global speciality malt market. Finally, to understand key market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global speciality malt market, Future Market Insights has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.