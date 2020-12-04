Global biosensors market is expected to accrue commendable profits in the foreseeable future, driven by the growing incidence of diabetes across the globe.Likewise, lack of physical activities or sedentary lifestyle, coupled with changing dietary habits worldwide, will favor the deployment of various biosensor components. These lifestyle changes have given rise to adverse conditions including obesity and hormonal disorders, which are risk factors for diabetes.

The recent coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an incandescent need for rapid yet accurate testing procedures in both developed and developing nations. Certain researchers argue that the use of biosensors will help in dealing with the problem of delayed COVID-19 testing. Slot chips are inexpensive, portable and provide the results there and then as compared to the conventional nose and swab test which may or may not be accurate and the results of which take time.

In terms of segmentation by type, the wearable segment held market share of above 55% in 2017 and is slated to expand at a significant pace in the forthcoming years. The segmental growth can be credited to high awareness of maintaining a healthy lifestyle in developed and developing economies, along with rising prevalence of diabetes.

Based on technology, the global biosensors market from the electrochemical segment is poised to exhibit an 8.5% growth rate through 2025, which is attributable to the shifting preference towards devices that allows rapid and efficient disease diagnosis.

In terms of the geographical expanse, U.S. biosensors market size has witnessed enormous expansion due to the growing cases of chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others that drive the need for critical monitoring. Portable biosensors, in particular, have gained popularity due to its convenience. Extended applications of biosensors in several medical fields will support developments in the industry. In the year 2017, U.S. biosensors industry share was valued at USD 5.5 billion.

The industry players are constantly working towards developing innovative, advanced biosensor devices that help individuals to monitor their health on several parameters. U.S. based medical devices companies- Cardea Bio and Hememics are working towards developing biosensors that do not need any material to be multiplied to provide a signal similarly they remove the need for a biological sample to go through various lab processing steps. These biosensors comprise multiple circuits, tests of various kinds, and are extremely fast that run under 60 seconds.

The use of biosensors for coronavirus testing reduces incidences of false results and offers additional information regarding the patient’s health such as testing for the flu and the coronavirus simultaneously. Biosensor companies worldwide include Johnson & Johnson, SDIX, Abbott Laboratories, Pinnacle Technology, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and TE Connectivity Corporation, among various others.

