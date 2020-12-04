Global cord blood banking market size is slated to accrue substantial gains in the foreseeable future, as a result of accelerating R&D activities to explore potential therapeutic avenues of cord blood cells. Studies suggest that cord blood has myriad usage benefits such as the capability to reconstitute blood and immune system. The product can also be cryopreserved for future use, thereby driving the establishment of both public and private banks. Above 800,000 cord blood units are being cryopreserved in the public banks and around 5 million additional units are stored in the private banks.

In terms of segmentation by type of bank, the private segment registered revenue of $13.7 billion in 2018, driven by rising trend of storing and preserving cord blood cells for the long-term as well as its availability at discounted offers. Moreover, high awareness about the cord blood banking benefits is anticipated to increase the overall production value in the cord blood banking market over the forecast spell.

Based on services, the global cord blood banking market from the storage services segment is poised to depict a CAGR of 5.6% through 2025, owing to increasing knowledge about the advantages of storing cord blood cells in private banks, coupled with rising government initiatives to encourage parents to donate cord blood cells of their newborn babies for treatment of various diseases.

Based on application, the cancer segment is projected to account for a major market share over the estimated timeline, which can be attributed to the escalating number of cancer patients worldwide, and effectiveness of cord blood cells in disease treatment. For example, the product finds widespread application in the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s leukemia and lymphoma.

From a regional perspective, the Spain cord blood banking market held a high market share in 2018 and is projected to register a $1,992.3 million revenue by 2025, due to rapid preservation of cord blood in private and public banks in the region. Additionally, the presence of enhanced cord-blood bank networks and government support towards raising awareness about the product benefits will considerably foster regional market dynamics in years to come.

Key cord blood banking industry players include ViaCord LLC, Jeevan Stem Cell Foundation, LifeCell, Americord, Global Cord Blood Corporation, FamiCord, Cryo-Save AG, and CBR Systems, Inc., among others. These firms are focusing on gaining lucrative growth opportunities through various strategies such as R&D and business expansion.

