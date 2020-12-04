The global atrial fibrillation drugs market is anticipated to record significant growth over the ensuing years on the back of rising geriatric population across the world. Long considered to be one of the most common disorders which leads to an uneven heartbeat, atrial fibrillation has now transitioned into a serious global health concern among the aging population.

High number of geriatric population across the world along with a surging prevalence of valvular diseases has driven the demand for atrial fibrillation drugs. An increase in the adoption rate of sedentary lifestyle along with the consumption of unhealthy, processed food in both developed and developing countries has emerged as a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases in old and young population.

In terms of the route of administration, injectable atrial fibrillation drugs segment has accounted for a majority stake in the industry. It finds extensive usage in patients that are diagnosed with acute atrial fibrillation that may not be able to consume drugs orally.

With respect to the application scope, atrial fibrillation drugs are widely used in heart rhythm control due to the declining use of drugs for the maintenance and restoration of sinus rhythm in patients suffering from atrial fibrillation. As per a data, launch of new oral anticoagulants in the industry along with the increasing preference of medical workers to prescribe anticoagulants in case of AFib will impede the use of drugs in the heart rhythm control.

The atrial fibrillation drugs market is essentially gaining traction in the hospital segment in recent years. In fact, the hospital segment was valued at approximately USD 6,583.2 million in the year 2018. The burgeoning popularity of this setting in developed nations owing to easy availability of drug therapies and increasing supply agreements of drugs between manufacturing firms and hospitals are major factors expected to accelerate hospital care for atrial fibrillation over the forecast period.

U.S atrial fibrillation drugs market is anticipated to record significant growth over ensuing years on account of increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and chronic diseases in the region. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates, the U.S population suffering from AF is anticipated to reach 12.1 million in the region.

Major industry participants such as Sanofi, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers, and AstraZeneca are undertaking several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to tap major market share. These companies are likely to hold the majority market share on account of a strong financial position and better brand recognition.

