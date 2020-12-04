North America healthcare cloud computing market has registered significant proceeds due to increasing technological advancements and high healthcare expenditure. Improved economic conditions in North America over the years have resulted in a higher disposable income among people which has led to people spending more on new, advanced healthcare options that are safe and offer targeted treatment.

The need to reduce the cost in healthcare industry due to the constantly changing technological solutions over the years ahs supplemented regional growth in healthcare cloud computing offerings.

Cloud computing is extensively being deployed across the vast healthcare industry, particularly in hospitals and laboratories over the last few years. The combination of cloud computing solutions in the medical sector carries the potential to enhance a number of healthcare-related functions like post-hospitalization care, telemedicine, virtual medical adherence, and many others

Hospitals generate a tremendous volume of data, which can play a pivotal role in decision making and improving patient care. This has encouraged hospitals to opt for IoT and big data analytics technologies, which in turn will accelerate healthcare cloud computing market share from hospitals segment over the forecast period.

The implementation of blockchain technology in healthcare cloud computing is one of the key treads anticipated to gain prominence in the forthcoming years. As the healthcare sector is extensively deploying cloud computing systems to streamline the operations of companies, the need to have secure cloud infrastructure is of paramount importance. This has prompted industry players to opt for blockchain technology to secure data and pivotal medical reports in cloud computing infrastructure, thereby accelerating healthcare cloud computing market trends over the forecast period.

The robust demand for advanced technologies such as auto-updating software and such, has also provided an impetus to healthcare cud computing market share from the software segment. As per reliable estimates, software segment, in 2018, had been valued at USD 4.5 billion.

Leading industry participants such as IBM, EMC, Oracle, Carecloud, Cleardata, Athenahealth, GNAX Health, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare, and Cisco have been leveraging several inorganic and organic strategies like mergers, acquisitions, product launches, etc. top tap major market share.

