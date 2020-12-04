North America diabetic retinopathy market is expected to prominent growth over the forecast period. In fact, the regional market valued at USD 3 billion in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders including diabetes in the region. As per the CDC (Disease Control and Prevention) estimates, over 100 million U.S. adults were living with diabetes or prediabetes phase in 2017.

The diabetic retinopathy market is poised for robust growth on the back of increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world. Diabetic retinopathy is a complication associated with diabetes that affects the vision of the eyes. In recent years, there has been a major increase in diabetic patients due to various reasons like sedentary lifestyle, impaired glucose tolerance, high blood pressure, and many others. In fact, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) estimates, the number of people with diabetes increase from 108 million in1980 to around 422 million in 2014.

In terms of management, laser surgery segment has dominated the market due to the shorter recovery periods linked to it. Moreover, laser surgeries are minimally invasive which makes the treatment process less painful. There has been a growth in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries especially in geriatric population which has supported growth in the segment. Reduced post-surgical complications linked with laser surgery will magnify the industry outlook.

In the year 2018, diabetic retinopathy market share from ambulatory surgical centers was valued at USD 2 billion, where these treatments are performed on an outpatient basis. The cost of outpatient surgical procedures is comparatively economical, and the recovery period is short. Additionally, ophthalmic procedures carried out at ambulatory surgical centers are easily reimbursed which increases its preference among people primarily in the emerging regions that face a financial crunch.

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy has gained significant traction, since this condition is extremely severe and it is among the most advanced phase of diabetic eye diseases. Surgical procedures are integral for enhancing vision. According to data furnished by Apollo Hospitals, people aged 60 and above comprise of the highest probability of acquiring proliferative diabetic retinopathy which will help the business segment grow.

Leading diabetic retinopathy market participants such as Allergan, Bayer AG, BCN Peptides, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ThromboGenics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences, Kowa Company, and Novartis have been adopting numerous growth strategies like new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to tap major market share.

