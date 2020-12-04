Medical X-ray market has gained significant prominence in recent years with the advent of cutting-edge technologies. The transformational shift from traditional X-ray devices to digital X-ray systems has dramatically improved imaging quality and diagnosis ability across the medical fraternity. The latest medical X-ray technologies have advanced to new horizons and are breaking new barriers.

The existing COVID-19 pandemic has magnified prospects in the medical x-ray market due to the growing need to examine the chest area for any infections. Some studies have found that the ability to identify the disease accurately with the specificity being nearly 90%. It has been noted that certain signs of the disease were visible after 10 to 12 days of contracting the virus. The growing incidences of COVID-19 has led to the subsequent use for medical x-ray devices.

With respect to the type of the product, analog systems have led the market over the years due to cost-effectiveness as compared to technologically advanced digital solutions, driving the demand for the product in middle and lower income countries. Additionally, financial benefits such as reimbursements offered by medical insurance companies for x-rays performed with the help of these systems will support the preference of the patience towards the use of analog systems.

In terms of application scope, dental segment has accounted for a considerable revenue share in the past few years. In the year 2018, medical x-ray market share from dental applications was valued at USD 1.4 billion. Growing incidences of dental diseases like gingival disease, periodontitis, carries and plaque will supplement the demand for dental x-rays for correct diagnosis of the infection.

The transition from analog to digital radiography has not only made the process faster but also made image storage, modification, and retrieval more convenient. The advent of three-dimensional imaging technologies has further made the complex cranio-facial structures accessible for analysis and accurate diagnosis of deep-seated lesions. On this note, it is expected that medical X-ray technologies will witness significant demand from dental applications over forecast period.

The company developed AI algorithms to reduce the turn-around time radiologists take to review a pneumothorax, a type of collapsed lung. Aided by innovative advancements like the aforementioned, the medical X-ray market is anticipated to record significant growth over the forecast period.

Some of the leading medical x-ray companies in the market include GE Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Dentsply Sirona, Fujifilm Medical Systems and Hitachi Medical, among various others.

