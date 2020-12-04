Global next generation sequencing market is set to witness tremendous growth over the projected timeframe of 2019 to 2025 attributing to rapid advancements in DNA sequencing technologies and their extensive application in genetic analysis. Next generation sequencing technology has significantly transformed the process of gene mapping, interpretation of data as well as analysis of large genome databases that allow scientists and researchers to develop drugs for various diseases

Next generation sequencing has emerged as one of the rapidly growing segments of medical science industry, since the novel technology has primarily revolutionized biological science. Researchers have studied biological systems and performed a wide variety of applications with high scalability and speed that next-gen sequencing has offered.

Next generation sequencing technology is widely used by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms, especially in the advanced economies. Prominent NGS entities like Life Technologies and Illumina have made claims the entire genome may be sequenced for USD 1000 and is further expected to witness a decline in price in the near future.

With respect to product type, instruments have dominated the market primarily due to the easy availability of upgraded technology in NGS devices, which allows the scientists and researchers to facilitate drug discovery activities in an effective and efficient manner. Newly developed NSG instruments assist in reducing the cost required to carry out the process of research.

In terms of application spectrum, in the year 2018, research accounted for 40% of the total revenue share. Exponential growth in the segment as a result of rising prevalence of rare genetic diseases which has forced the researchers to create novel gene therapies. NGS consumables and instruments have been used to sequence the genome to understand the characteristic of the disease.

North America next generation sequencing market is projected to witness an appreciable growth rate of 20.3% over the forecast period owing to favorable norms and trade policies. Further, increasing research activities for drug discovery coupled with availability of well-equipped laboratories in the U.S. will support the industry growth. In addition, supportive government initiatives and funds toward R&D activities will fuel adoption of NGS instruments in the region over the upcoming years.

Major industry players operating in next generation sequencing market such as Agilent, 10X Genomics, BGI, Genapsys, Bio-Rad, Illumina, Nanostring, Long Read Solutions, Oxford Nanopore, Roche, Qiagen, Thermofisher and Pac-Bio are emphasizing on effective business strategies such as new product launch, mergers and acquisitions to gain a strong presence in the market.

