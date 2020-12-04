Global atrial fibrillation devices market has witnessed significant expansion due to the high demand for updated medical devices to meet the growing occurrence of diseases resulting from unhealthy food consumption and lack of physical exercise. Heart conditions are one of the major outcomes resulting from a stressful lifestyle which has increased the risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

Reports estimate that global atrial fibrillation devices market could amass USD 12.5 billion in total revenues by the end of 2025.Increased efforts undertaken by medical institutions along with private corporations to offer solutions that help people meet concerns related to heart will considerably supplement the demand for AFib devices in the coming times.

In terms of the geographical scenario, the U.S. has emerged as a key consumer of atrial fibrillation devices due to the high number of people suffering from cardiovascular disorders in the region. As per reports, between 2.7 million and 6.1 million people in the United States suffer from AFib. With increasing technological developments in the U.S. healthcare sector and the need for effective medical solutions, the product is expected to witness a high installation rate.

Medical devices have been of immense use across various healthcare facilities including clinics, ASCs, and hospitals. Speaking of which, it has been observed that hospitals held an appreciable stake of atrial fibrillation devices market share in the yesteryears. For the record, hospitals accounted for a valuation of USD 2,438.4 million in 2018 and is estimated to depict similar growth trends in the years to come.

The growth predominantly comes from presence of brilliant and precise atrial fibrillation devices. In this case, it is quite overt to state that rising hospital admissions are expected to augment the adoption of atrial fibrillation devices across various economies of the globe.

The technology is designed to safely and quickly isolate the sources of filter blood clots and atrial fibrillation which prevents them from transferring to the brain, reducing the risk of stroke. Other prominent companies in the atrial fibrillation devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Philips N.V., Microport Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories, among numerous others.

