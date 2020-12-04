Global diabetes care devices market has witnessed enormous demand over the last couple of years due to the growing prevalence of the disease and unparalleled development in the medical services, in both developed and developing countries. Busy work culture leading to making unhealthy food choices along with the reducing amount of physical exercise has considerably impacted the health of billions of people and generated lucrative business opportunities for medical device providers.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to almost 422 million in 2014. Diabetes, being the major cause of heart attacks, blindness, lower limb amputation, kidney failure, and stroke has been a vital driver responsible for augmenting diabetes care devices demand over the forecast period.

Insulin delivery devices market is slated to reach a valuation of USD 16.5 billion by 2025. Escalating demand for the deployment of minimally invasive insulin delivery devices for the prevention of injury and complication resulting from invasive devices has been a major driver impelling diabetes care devices market growth.

Continuous glucose monitoring is essential for abnormal glucose measurements conditions comprising hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia that are most commonly seen among ICU patients and will therefore boost product demand during the estimated timeframe.

Escalation in tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption has been a prominent factor contributing to the growth of the obese population base. Obesity being one of the chief reasons for the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a major chunk of the obese population suffers from diabetes, in turn escalating product demand in near future.

Europe diabetes devices market is prominently boosted by contributions from Germany which accounted for over 25 per cent of Europe diabetes care devices market in 2018. The country will further impel regional diabetes care devices outlook in the light of surging technological adoption and increase in healthcare spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic has called for frequent and safe diabetic testing in order to ensure complete patient care. It is a known fact, the recovery rate in diabetic patients is comparatively lower as compared to others, which have amplified the need to keep a constant check on the blood sugar levels to

