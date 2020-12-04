Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Overview

The report includes pharmaceutical glass ampoules analysis based on various forms and capacities for storing liquid medicines. TMR analyzed that the market share of open funnel glass ampoules is high as compared to other glass ampoules. Additionally, TMR estimated that the demand for glass ampoules of up to 2ml is expected to increase significantly during 2019-2027. Pharmaceutical glass ampoules are traditional primary packaging solutions for storage and drugs packaging. This form of packaging ensures single use of drugs for maintaining safety and hygiene of consumers.

High Consumption and Lucrative Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Increasing awareness about hygiene and health concerns is propelling the demand for pharmaceutical glass ampoules. Europe is the leading market for glass ampoules, followed by North America. However, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Key players are focusing on business expansion in emerging and developing countries such as India and China by establishing new production units of pharmaceutical glass ampoules.

In 2018, Gerresheimer AG established three specialist glassworks, one in China and other two in India for the manufacturing of premium quality glass containers for the pharmaceuticals industry of Asia

Innovation and Capacity Expansion – Key Market Trends

Glass ampoules are used to store medicines; therefore, it is necessary to maintain the quality of glass ampoules and enhance the shelf life of stored products. In order to fulfil these features, manufacturers are more inclined toward product development and capacity expansion.

For instance, in 2018, Cang Zhou Four-Star Glass Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of glass ampoules, tubes, and vials launched glass ampoules of 40 ml capacity for pharmaceutical primary packaging

In 2018, in order to enhance its pharmaceutical glass tubing business, SCHOTT AG invested US$ 330 Mn. The company has been targeting to increase the production capacity of its manufacturing plant in India.

in order to enhance its pharmaceutical glass tubing business, SCHOTT AG invested US$ 330 Mn. The company has been targeting to increase the production capacity of its manufacturing plant in India. In 2018, Corning Inc., a manufacturer in material science and a global technology-based company, invested US$ 4 Bn in building new facilities and capacity expansions at Durham, North Carolina, the U.S. This plant is manufacturing Corning Valor® glass for pharmaceutical packaging.

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Competition Landscape

The global market for pharmaceutical glass ampoules is highly competitive and consolidated in nature, with the presence of well-established market participants. Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market include SGD S.A., Piramida d.o.o., Birgi Mefar Group, Pharma-Glas GmbH, Crestani S.R.L., SM PACK SpA, Crestani S.R.L., Lutz Packaging GmbH, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Tvornica Farmaceutske Ambalaže D.O.O., Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd., and Klasspack Pvt. Ltd. (Borosil).

The competitive analysis also includes study of glass tube manufacturers, such as Corning Inc., Hilgenberg GmbH., and Neubor Glass S.r.l (Bormioli Rocco), among others. Tier 1 players such as Gerresheimer AG and Nipro PharmaPackaging International in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market have been extensively investing in technology improvements and geographical expansion of their existing manufacturing facilities. Tier 2 players, including SCHOTT AG and Stevanato Group S.p.A., hold 20% share of the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market.

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market, by Product

Straight Stem

Open Funnel

Closed Funnel

Others

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market, by Capacity

Up to 2ml

3ml to 5ml

6ml to 8ml

Above 8ml

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Spain Italy France U.K. BENELUX Nordics Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East Turkey Iran United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Cyprus Israel Qatar Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Egypt Nigeria Morocco Rest of Africa



