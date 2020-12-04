PET Preform Machines Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the PET preform machines market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2028. In terms of revenue, the global market is projected to expand 1.7 times of current market value, by the end of 2028, owing to increasing demand for beverages across several countries about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the PET preform machines market report.

PET preform machines are preferred for manufacturing bottles, jars, and containers by the end users. It helps to increase the production rate of the PET-based packaging containers. TMR team segmented the analysis of PET preform machines market based on various factors such as orientation, screw diameter, mould cavity, and demand in end-use industries across five regions.

As per TMR analysis, linear PET preform machines is expected to hold the largest market share and outpacing rotary PET preform machines during the forecast period.

Food & Beverage Industry Holds Significant Share of PET Preform Machines Market

PET bottles and jars are gaining more traction in food & beverages industry from the past three years. As the PET bottles and jars are BPA (Bisphenol-A) free. Besides this, PET containers has less impact on the environment. Therefore, FDA approved PET containers for packaging of consumable products such as mineral water, cold drinks, and others. PET preform machines provides continent and time saving approach for bottles and packaging container manufacturing. Therefore, as per TMR analysis, the demand for PET preform machines is anticipated to boost during the 2020 – 2028, owing to increasing demand for PET bottles and jars for food & beverages packaging.

Key Players Eyeing on Product Innovations and Increasing Global Footprints

Owing to the expansion of key industries such as beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, etc., soaring demand for PET preform machines is expected during the forecast period. Therefore, key players are planning to increase investment in developing new technology-based PET preform machines and increasing their presence in the untapped regions.

In early 2020, S.I.P.A. Spa introduced XFORM PET preform machines having no vibration and no stress at high speed. Moreover, in December 2019, S.I.P.A. introduced GEN4XP, 250, 350, and 500 tonnes PET preform injection molding technology.

COVID 2019 Hindering Growth of PET Preform Machines Market in 2020

COVID 2019 pandemic is expected to add economic challenges for manufacturers and consumers across various regions. In spite of huge demand for PET preform machines, manufacturers are facing numerous challenges in terms of limited work resources, disrupted product management, fluctuating economic conditions, and continuous lockdowns in early 2020.

However, by the end of 2020, PET preform machines market in Asia Pacific countries, especially in China and India is expected to recover at the fastest growth rate in comparison with other regions post the COVID 2019 crisis. Recently, China has slowly started production of machineries with minimum workforce. Therefore, PET preform machines market is expected to regain its demand with two-fold investments by key players in advanced technologies, which will result in to significant growth of the market.

PET Preform Machines Market: Competition Landscape

The global PET preform machines market is anticipated to witness tough rivalry among key players. This market includes many well-established market participants. Besides this, many other local players and start-ups are entering into this market attributing to significant revenue creation with the raising demand for PET containers.

Some of the key players operating in the global PET preform machines market are Toshiba Machine Co Ltd, Pet All Manufacturing Inc., KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Magnum Group, Polymechplast Machines Ltd., Pet All Manufacturing Inc., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., S.I.P.A. S.p.A, Nissei Asb Machine Co., Ltd., Iboplast Srl, OIMA Srl, Powerjet Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Demark (Shanghai) Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., CYPET Technologies, Huayan Americas, and Jon Wai Machinery Works Co., Ltd., among others.

The Tier structure is formulated on the basis of segmental revenue and market share of the company. As per Tier structure, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. and Toshiba Machines Co. Ltd. are the Tier 1 players in the PET preform machines Market. These players are focusing on development of flexible and versatile PET preform molding solutions. Furthermore, Tier 2 players are S.I.P.A. Spa, Nissei Asb Machine Co., and KraussMaffei Group GmbH among others. These companies hold 1/5 of the global PET preform machines market share.

Global PET Preform Machines Market Segmentation

PET Preform Machines Market by Orientation

Linear

Rotary

PET Preform Machines Market by Mould Cavity

Less than 50

50 to 100

101 to 150

More than 150

PET Preform Machines Market by Screw Diameter

Less than 30 mm

30 to 60 mm

60 to 120 mm

More than 120 mm

PET Preform Machines Market by End Use

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Others

PET Preform Machines Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

