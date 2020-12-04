A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the global bag closures market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the global bag closures market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Bag Closures Market: Segmentation

The global bag closures market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Material Type Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polyproplene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyetheylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinnyl Chloride (PVC)

Paper & Paperboard

Metal Product Type Clip Clip Band Multiclip

Pre-cut Twist Ties Twistband/Twiststrip Tin Tie

Application Food Bakery & Confectionery Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Ready-to-Eat Food Others (Tea, Coffee, etc.)

Non-food Applications Garbage / Trash Security Packaging Others (Toys, Stationery, etc.)

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

It includes the gist of the report, highlighting the key insights of the bag closure market.

This section also includes FMI analysis and recommendations pertaining to the bag closure market. It also provides a unique analysis framework, which enables readers to evaluate the most lucrative segment

Chapter 2: Market Overview

It includes definition of the global bag closure market and related market taxonomy, providing users a brief overview of the research report.

Chapter 3: Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis on the interplay of the key factors influencing the global bag closure market. This provide readers with in-depth value chain analysis and profitability margin, along with the key trends pertaining to the bag closure market, which will help readers to make informed decisions. Key drivers and restraints are also given in the report to understand the current market scenario.

Chapter 4: Key Success Factors

This chapter offers an insight into qualitative indicators that allow the readers to understand how to start a business, ways of dealing with construction permits, electricity permits, credit lines, and regulations pertaining to trading across borders.

Chapter 5: Global Bag Closure Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

It tracks the bag closure market scenario, with key inferences drawn from historical data and future prospects. Moreover, the historic data and forecast is supported by key insights and rationales, including Y-o-Y, opportunity assessment, and growth rate.

Chapter 6: Global Bag Closure Market – Pricing Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 cases) analysis on the global bag closure market by region. Pricing analysis for the respective market is highlighted for each region. Average selling price is taken by material used in manufacturing of clips and twist ties used for bag closures. The report also includes intensity mapping in each region to help readers to recognize key manufacturers and distributors operating in the target region, and the impact of their sales and distribution.

Chapter 7: Global Bag Closure Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This chapter evaluates the historical market value and compares it with current market scenario to offer accurate projections for 2020-2030. It offers a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and absolute $ opportunity to give an accurate picture.

Chapter 8: Market Background

This chapter details the macro-economic factors such as GDP growth outlook, retail sector, growth of rigid packaging, and per capita consumption of bakery products amongst others. It also includes explanation of value chain, forecast factors, cost tear down analysis, and market dynamics in the global bag closures market.

Chapter 9: Global Bag Closure Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, by Material Type

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 cases) analysis on the types of materials used in the global bag closures market.

Chapter 10: Global Bag Closure Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, by Product Type

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 cases) analysis on the global bags closure market on the basis products.

Chapter 11: Global Bag Closure Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, by Product Type

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 cases) analysis on the global bags closure market on the basis applications.

Chapter 12: Global Bag Closure Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, by Region

This chapter gives a brief overview of the regional breakdown of the global bag closures market. It covers key regions present in the market and studies their growth trajectory for the forecast period.

Chapter 13: North America Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 cases) analysis on the North America bag closure market. North America analysis is presented for the U.S. and Canada

Chapter 14: Latin America Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the Latin America bag closure market. The analysis is presented for key countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15: Europe Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the Europe bag closure market. Europe analysis is presented for Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, etc.

Chapter 16: South Asia Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the South Asia bag closure market. South Asia analysis is presented for India, Indonesia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 17: East Asia Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the East Asia bag closure market. East Asia analysis is presented for China, South Korea, and Japan.

Chapter 18: Oceania Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the Oceania bag closure market. Oceania analysis is presented for Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 19: MEA Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the MEA bag closure market. MEA analysis is presented for GCC Countries, North Africa, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA.

Chapter 20: Emerging Countries Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Cases) analysis on the emerging countries bag closure market. Emerging countries analysis is presented for China, India, and Mexico.

Chapter 21: Market Structure Analysis

This chapter provides a comprehensive analysis on the market structure of manufacturers operating in the global bag closure market. It provides the tier analysis of top players operating in the global bag closure market.

Chapter 22: Competition Analysis

This chapter comprises a bag closure market dashboard of key manufacturers with their comprehensive company profiles, which includes revenue, product portfolio, market share, and SWOT analysis, along with key market strategies.

The major players operating in the global bag closure market are Plas-Ties, Co., Kwik Lok Corporation, Schutte Bagclosures B.V., Bedford Industries, Inc., Multipack B.V.B.A., International Plastics Inc., Inno Bag Closure, Truseal (Pty) Ltd., Vikela Aluvin Pty Ltd., ITW Envopak Limited, T & T Industries Inc., Zhenjiang Hongda Commodity Co., Ltd., AndFel Corporation, Detmold Group, A. Rifkin Co., and HSA International Group.

Chapter 23: Assumptions & Acronyms

This section includes a list of all the assumptions and acronyms used in the bag closure market report.

Chapter 24: Research Methodology

This section includes a detailed description of the robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on a 3-dimensional model. We conducted around 45–60 min duration detailed interviews with bag closure manufacturers, end-user companies, and other channel partners. Apart from this, we also collected market feedback from industry experts.