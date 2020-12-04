This report provides a forecast analysis of the global form-fill-seal (FFS) films market. It provides historical data of 2014-2018 and forecast from 2019-2029 in terms of market revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes). The report on the FFS films market includes market outlook and macroeconomic indicators of packaging, food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and global flexible packaging industries among others.

Moreover, it also includes market dynamics including drivers, recent trends, restraints, and opportunities associated with the FFS films market. The report includes the study of market prospects for the manufacturers of FFS films and comprises of an exhaustive value chain analysis. The FFS films market report is compiled under different chapters and overview of each chapter is given as follows-

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

This section provides a comprehensive summary of the global FFS films market, including supply-side trends, product & market evolution, FMI analysis, and key recommendations on how to frame winning strategies for the target market.

Chapter 2: Market Overview

This section reflects a detailed overview of the FFS films market coverage, definitions, and limitations of the market eco-system.

Chapter 3: Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends impacting the global FFS films market.

Chapter 4: Key Success Factors

Features which provide a competitive edge to FFS films are covered in detail, along with key promotional strategies adopted.

Chapter 5: Global FFS films Market Demand Analysis & Forecast

This section covers FFS films market demand analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019-2029 from the volume (Tonnes) perspective.

Chapter 6: Global FFS films Market – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the FFS films market on the basis of regions and material type, has been considered. Weighted average pricing has been considered by taking into consideration regional market share, segmental market share, and pricing by each region for the FFS films market.

Chapter 7: Market Background

This section covers macro-economic factors, global packaging industry overview, global flexible packaging overview, forecast factors, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTLE analysis for key countries, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis) to gain deep qualitative insights about the FFS films market.

Chapter 8: Global FFS Films Market by Material Type

This chapter includes the FFS films market analysis by material type such as polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyamide (PA), polylactic acid (PLA), and aluminium foil. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in these chapters.

Chapter 9: Global FFS Films Market by Layer Structure

This chapter includes the FFS films market analysis by layer structure such as monolayer and multilayer. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in these chapters.

Chapter 10: Global FFS Films Market by Thickness

This chapter includes the FFS films market analysis by thickness such as 25 to 75 micron, 76 to 150 micron, 151 to 225 micron, and above 225 micron. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in these chapters.

Chapter 11: Global FFS Films Market by Application

This chapter includes the FFS films market analysis by application such as pouches, bags & sacks, sachets, and stick packs. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in these chapters.

Chapter 12: Global FFS Films Market by End Use

This chapter includes the FFS films market analysis by end use such as food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, building & construction, tobacco, and others. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in these chapters.

Chapter 13: Global FFS Films Market by Region

This chapter includes the FFS films market analysis by regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. Market attractiveness analysis for each segment is also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 14: North America FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for North America based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 15: Latin America FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for Latin America based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 16: Europe FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for Europe based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 17: MEA FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for MEA based on key market segments considered. It also covers a market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 18: East Asia FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for East Asia based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 19: South Asia FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for South Asia based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 20: Oceania FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for Oceania based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 21: Emerging Countries FFS Films Market Analysis

The section provides market forecast and analysis for emerging countries based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 22: Market Structure Analysis

This section provides the breakdown of the market into a three-tier framework, depending on the revenue generated from sales of FFS films.

Chapter 23: Competition Analysis

The competition analysis section of the FFS films market report includes company market share analysis, along with a dashboard view of key parameters of top 20 companies in the market. Company profiles encompass product overview, SWOT analysis, go-to market strategy, preferred sales channels, and key financials among others.

Major players operating in the FFS films market are – Coveris Inc., Mondi Group, Schur Flexibles Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, RETAL Industries Ltd., Harwal Group, Muraplast d.o.o., Trioplast Industrier AB, FUCINE FILM S.P.A., Nordfolien GmbH, Oerlemans Packaging BV, Algoja d.o.o., Elif Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS., BP Plastics Holding Bhd., Plastixx FFS Technologies Inc., Slovpack Bratislava spol. s r.o., Qatar Plastic Products Company W.L.L., and Thrace Polyfilms S.A. among others.

Chapter 24: Assumptions & Acronyms

This section includes a list of all assumptions & acronyms used in the FFS films report.

Chapter 25: Research Methodology

An overview of research methodology for FFS films market has been highlighted in this section.