The infrared camera market is projected to surge considerably on account of increasing application in autonomous vehicles and rising military spending. Countries like India and China are actively adopting IR cameras to strengthen their international borders. In fact, India intends to install high-tech surveillance cameras across all its neighbouring borders.

Additional factors like declining prices of IR cameras and diverse application spectrum across building, electrical/mechanical, maritime, security and automation/process control sectors could fuel the demand for infrared cameras over the coming years.

IR cameras offer various outstanding features, such as automation and built-in visual imaging is expected to favor infrared camera market demand for automotive applications. Automakers are increasingly integrating IR cameras with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to manufacture safer, secure, and efficient autonomous vehicles. Additionally, falling prices of infrared detectors will ensure thriving growth for infrared camera business in the auto industry.

The healthcare industry is highly adopting infrared cameras to identify various disease patterns and new applications of the product, specific to the industry are yet to be conceived. Medical & research organizations are generating substantial demand for IR cameras. Infrared cameras offer great strength and portability. Alongside, low weight and compact size of these cameras make them well suited for usage in medical equipment.

Usage of IR cameras in medical equipment facilitate non-contact measurement processes, which aid childcare specialists and veterinarians to detect diseases with ease. Infrared cameras have made detection of breast cancer possible at the earliest stage. Budget-friendly & flexible diagnostic methods provided by these cameras will upsurge their adoption in the healthcare industry.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Infrared Camera Market. They are as follows:

Axis Communications AB, DIAS Infrared GmbH, FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.), Honeywell International Inc., Infrared Cameras Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Leonardo DRS (Leonardo SPA), OMEGA Engineering Inc. (Spectris PLC), OPGAL Optronic Industries Ltd., Optris GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Company, Seek Therma, SiOnyx, LLC, Testo AG, Xenics

