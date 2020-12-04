Increasing usage of wireless and cellular devices may augment the growth trajectory of global telecom network infrastructure market. With an eye on introducing 5G connectivity, telecom companies across the globe are working on rolling out new 5G compatible wireless solutions and products. Taking October 2019 for instance, Nokia released TPS (Time-sensitive Packet Switch) Nokia 1830 that supports cloud-native architectures and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) necessary for supporting time-critical services in 5G.

This platform would allow telecom operators to cost-effectively upgrade their network to 5G cloud RAN. Such innovations in the technology landscape could rapidly expedite the upgradation process of telecom network infrastructure.

Currently, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation and Nokia Corporation are the market leaders in telecom network infrastructure. These firms are leveraging advanced strategies and introducing innovative products in the market.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4493

Rising need for superior cellular connectivity in rural areas is helping with the growing adoption of base stations. Macrocells are projected to foresee high demand since they are more suitable base stations that can be used for providing connections in isolated rural places.

Likewise, increasing need for next-generation 5G network has permitted companies to deploy 5G base stations for fast commercialization of this novel technology. For instance, SK Telecom, back in April 2019, built approximately 34,000 units of 5G base stations to enable 5G commercialization. Besides, the company also positioned these base stations in data traffic areas through 85 cities in South Korea.

The advent of supportive government proposals are stimulating the growth of telecom network infrastructure market in North America. Various government entities are focusing on enhancing their current telecom infrastructure in order to access 5G technology.

Additionally, government agencies like Canadian Radio-television & Telecommunications Commission and Federal Communication Commission are focusing on enhancing regulatory framework to draw more investment for using the 5G telecom infrastructure. The prime telecom workers in the region are examining the 5G network so as to speed up its commercialization.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Telecom Network Infrastructure Market. They are as follows:

Altiostar Networks, Inc., Altran Technologies, SA, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Inc, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Inc., SonicWall Inc., Sprint Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

Request for Customization of Telecom Network Infrastructure Market report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4493

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Telecom Network Infrastructure Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Product

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Infrastructure Components

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2.2. Routers & switches

5.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2.3. Access points

5.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2.4. Firewalls

5.2.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3. Base station

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.2. Macrocell

5.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.3. Microcell

5.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.4. Picocell

5.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.5. Femtocell

5.2.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Network consulting

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.3. Integration & deployment

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.4. Support & maintenance

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. Telecom Network Infrastructure Market, By Connectivity Technology

6.1. Key trends, by connectivity technology

6.2. 2G

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. 3G

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. 4G/LTE

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.5. 5G

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7. Telecom Network Infrastructure Market, By End User

7.1. Key trends, by process

7.2. Telecom service providers

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3. Enterprises

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/telecom-network-infrastructure-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]