The global software-defined data center market is likely to witness a flourishing period of growth in the forthcoming timeframe. Increasing demand for resource pooling, data integrity, predictability, resiliency and virtualization is expected to drive industry demand over the forecast time period.

Rising dominance of cloud services and constant growth in consumer and business applications across the world is also accelerating the industry growth. Meanwhile, growing trends of online shopping, social networking and video streaming are further boosting the data generation.

Additionally, increasing use of smartphones combined with the growing internet penetration in APAC region has become the key driving factor. Rising trends of IoT, mobility solutions, and cloud computing are further expected to boost the market share as well.

Get sample copy of software-defined data center market research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2995

Increasing dominance of cloud-based services due to expanding reliance on cloud computing will prove to be the major factor proliferating the market growth. Cloud services are prominently used across a range of business as well as consumer applications. Emerging trends of online shopping, video streaming and social networking have led to the generation of massive amounts of data, which creates a strong need for reliable SDDC solutions.

The proliferation and growing penetration of smartphones across the globe will further add to this demand. Rapid adoption of smartphones has resulted in robust growth of the consumer electronics sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing trends of IoT, cloud computing and smart mobility solutions will present ample opportunities to SDDC service providers.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Software-Defined Data Center Market. They are as follows:

Advanced Systems Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi Vantra), HP Enterprises, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation), NetApp, Inc., Nexenta Systems, Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corporation, QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QualityTech, LP), Rahi Systems, Super Micro Computer, Inc., SUSE LLC, Vmware, Inc.

Request for Customization of software-defined data center market report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2995

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Solution

4.1. Key trends by solution

4.2. Software-Defined Compute (SDC)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Hardware

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Software

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Services

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.2. Managed services

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3. Professional services

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Hardware

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Software

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Services

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.2. Managed services

4.3.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.3. Professional services

4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Hardware

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Software

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4. Services

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.2. Managed services

4.4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.3. Professional services

4.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Organization Size

5.1. Key trends by organization size

5.2. SMEs

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Large enterprises

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. Software-Defined Data Center Market, By End-Use

6.1. Key trends by end-use

6.2. Cloud service providers

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Enterprise

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.2. BFSI

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.3. Government

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.4. Healthcare

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5. Manufacturing

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6. IT enabled services (ITeS)

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7. Retail & e-commerce

6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Telecom service providers

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]