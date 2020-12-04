An in-depth research study on the mining flotation chemicals market

Increasing growth of the Flotation Circuit Mining market signifies positive sales opportunities for stakeholders in the ever-growing mining industry, which also reflects in the rising investments in mining laboratory facilities around the world. Significant rise in the mining activities worldwide are triggering the demand for mining floatation reagents as they are used in the extraction of minerals and oil. Leading players in the Flotation Circuit Mining market are increasing focus on developing lab facilities to come up with innovative chemical combination of froth flotation chemicals to sync with end users’ existing suite of mining floatation reagents. In the coming years, investments in research & development are expected to bolster innovation in new chemistries that can support improvements in mining efficiencies through next-generation Flotation Circuit Mining.

This FMI study offers a seven-year analysis and forecast of the global mining flotation chemicals market between 2014 and 2020. The study considers 2014 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2015 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2014 to 2020. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2014 to 2020. The study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, associated macroeconomic factors, value chain, quantitative and qualitative analyses, competitive landscape, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner.

The global mining flotation chemicals market size has been provided by value in US$ Mn. Mining flotation chemicals are used in mining operations involving flotation of minerals from ores. In this report, the chemicals identified for mining flotation have been collectors, frothers, dispersants, activators, depressants, flocculants and others. Collectors are a large group of organic chemical compounds, which differ in chemical composition and function. Xanthates are the most commonly used collectors in the mining flotation chemical process. The global mining flotation chemicals market is poised to have a decent growth over the forecast period. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global mining flotation chemicals market is projected to grow on a healthy note recording a CAGR of 4.7% between 2014 and 2020.

Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Report Description

The Future Market Insights report on the mining flotation chemicals carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as ore type, chemical type and region. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market scenario and updates, associated trends, competition analysis including key developments and overview of key strategies employed by the manufacturers, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.

The report on the mining flotation chemicals market is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with market overview with summary of key findings of the research, market definitions, overall market size forecast and absolute dollar opportunity generated during the forecast period, market dynamics, value analysis, market analysis by global and regional levels as well as competition analysis including assessment of leading players, i.e., manufacturers in the overall market. A comprehensive scenario analysis has been provided in the global mining flotation chemicals market report providing the growth factors and their nature of impact, i.e., whether optimistic, likely and conservative. The market analysis has been done by key segment and the figures have been provided separately in terms of value (US$ Mn). Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments, projected growth and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Ore Type

Sulphide Ore

Non- Sulphide Ore

Chemical Type

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

Others

Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on global mining flotation chemicals market assessment begins with market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and segment definitions of mining flotation chemicals. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, forecast factors and value chain overview of mining flotation chemicals considered in the study. The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level identifying the key factors, which have been elucidated with supporting examples, cases and facts.

Subsequent sections of the report provide market size analysis and forecast by value (US$ Mn) projections for the mining flotation chemicals market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The market information, along with key facts and insights cover unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global mining flotation chemicals market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Research Methodology

The market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global mining flotation chemicals market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size by value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market (2014), which forms the basis of how the global mining flotation chemicals market is expected to develop in the future for the period (2014-2020). Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the mining flotation chemicals market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the mining flotation chemicals market is split into a number of sub-segments particularly by region where all the sub-segments are the prominent countries of each geographical region. On the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the mining flotation chemicals market. This has been followed by Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth trend analysis and market attractiveness analysis by each segment highlighting the causes responsible for displaying the estimated growth trends.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the mining flotation chemicals market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources and earnings from a sales and delivery perspective in the mining flotation chemicals market. This analysis is provided by individual product segments by technology, source of recovery and capacity as well as opportunity analysis by prominent countries of designated geographical regions.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth of mining flotation chemicals across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed the mining flotation chemicals market attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities where each segment has been measured by 3 reference indices namely CAGR index, current market share index and absolute dollar opportunity generated in the forecast period. All the qualitative analyses have provided in form of infographics with citation of key takeaways.

Mining Flotation Chemicals Market: Competitive Mapping

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the mining flotation chemicals market is included to provide report audiences with a summarized view in form of a dashboard which has been categorized on the basis of manufacturer’s level of presence in the mining flotation chemicals market, revenue earned and key differentiating factors and strategies. The report then provides credentials of by tier-1 mining flotation chemicals manufacturers individually where key financial, business overview, product/brand portfolio, key developments and strategies employed have been mentioned to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the mining flotation chemicals market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and reputation in the Mining Flotation Chemicals marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report. The key competitors covered in the global mining flotation chemicals report include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Clariant AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cytec Industries Inc., Cheminova A/S, Nasaco International LLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

The report also mentions by highlighting the research methodology employed in deriving the estimated market figures with related approach and the type of data sources referred.

