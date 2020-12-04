Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market: Market Outlook

The aircraft fuel system is one of the complex features of the gasoline turbine engine. The fuel must be available to the engine under all conditions of engine power and altitude. In turbine propelled aircraft, this control is provided by changing the flow of fuel to the ignition chambers. However, some turbo-prop planes also use variable-pitch propellers thus, the assortment of thrust is shared by dual controllable variables, propeller blade and fuel flow angle.

Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market: Dynamics

The demand of the aircraft turbine fuel system market is primarily due to the increase in new orders and new fleets owing to increasing air routes and also with rise in passenger travel demand. According to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), the passenger traffic rising by more than 6% every year. Globally, the passenger air traffic is increasing day by day, with an establishment of more than 600 routes for better connectivity. This increase in aircraft travelers product overhaul, checking fuel transmission/ blockage and their continued operation and maintenance activities will also drive the market of the aircraft which will leads to the growth of Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the aviation industry has always been under the scanner of regulating bodies and required to adhere to various rules issued by them to ensure any malfunctioning or sabotage issues in functioning of aircrafts especially in commercial sector. Such kind of rules existing in the aircraft turbine fuel system market have forced manufacturers to develop products that are compatible with the present standard. The Aircraft Turbine Fuel System is the essential requirements of the aircraft systems owing to which the Aircraft Turbine Fuel System manufacturer are also focusing to increase the efficiency and reduce weight of aircraft.

Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America, holds a major share in the global aircraft turbine fuel system market, owing to a presence of huge existing aircraft fleet in this region. Asia Pacific region is projected to show high growth in the aircraft turbine fuel system market, owing to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the aircraft turbine fuel system market.

The growth of aircraft production is on high demand and it is fueled by various number of global factors. In spite of a trend towards route consolidation, loading efficiency and the geo-political condition of countries resulting in some restrictions, the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is up and a wealthier, increasing population is contributing to high volume of flights. In the EU especially, there is a high demand for more fuel-efficient aircraft, and expanding & emerging markets are supported by large investments in Mexico and China’s attractive workforce. These factors will eventually increase the demand for number of aircrafts that in turn drive the aircraft turbine fuel system market.

Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market can be segmented into:

Hydromechanical

Full Authority Digital Engine (or Electronics) Control (FADEC)

Hydromechanical/Electronics

On the basis of end-use customer, the Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market can be segmented into:

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Turbine Fuel System

Military Aviation Aircraft Turbine Fuel System

Private Jet Aircraft Turbine Fuel System

On the basis of aircraft body type, the Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market can be segmented into:

Wide Body aircraft

Narrow Body aircraft

Turboprop

Regional Jet

Rotary-wing Aircraft Civil Helicopters Military Helicopters

Military Transport Aircraft

Fighter Jets

Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market across the globe are:

Woodword Aircraft Turbine System

Mascott Equipment Co.

Parker Hannifin

Eaton Corporation

Jihostroj A.S.

Safran Group

Turbine Fuel Systems Inc.