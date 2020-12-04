FMI has compiled a study on probiotic yoghurt, which offers an analysis and forecast of the probiotic yoghurt market, in its publication titled ‘probiotic yoghurt Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029. The increasing demand for healthy and easy-to-eat products and preference for convenience are anticipated to serve as one of the major drivers for the growth of the global probiotic yoghurt market.

probiotic yoghurt contains billions of micro-organisms that provide digestive health benefits. Microbial flora help increase the beneficial bacterial population in the gut. There are some studies that have indicated that an increase in beneficial organisms further helps to improve the metabolism of the body. Also, probiotic yoghurt is a healthy snack that contains carbohydrates, minerals, minerals, and vitamins.

Manufacturers have developed plant-based probiotic yoghurt using almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and various other types of milk. Plant-based probiotic yoghurt is an excellent source of plant-based proteins and serves as a suitable option for consumption by the lactose sensitive population. The increase in the flexitarian population is anticipated to be one of the major drivers for the increase in the sales of plant-based probiotic yoghurt market. probiotic yoghurt is available in spoonable and drinkable types.

probiotic yoghurt is available in novel and exotic flavors, and is also available in low-fat and fat-free varieties, which is anticipated to attract the millennial population. The report covers a historical analysis of the probiotic yoghurt market from 2014 to 2018 and provides forecast from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume metric tons and revenue in US$.

This report on the probiotic yoghurt market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the probiotic yoghurt market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the probiotic yoghurt market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of probiotic yoghurt, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the probiotic yoghurt market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the probiotic yoghurt market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global probiotic yoghurt market, covering detailed information based on nature, source, flavor, product type, fat content, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the probiotic yoghurt market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the probiotic yoghurt market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the probiotic yoghurt market report include Danone Ltd., Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc., FAGE International S.A., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestle SA, Forager Project, LLC, Ehrmann AG, Yofix Probiotics Ltd., The Coconut Collaborative, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd., and COYO Pty Ltd. amongst the others.

To develop the market estimates for probiotic yoghurt, the consumption of probiotic yoghurt is analyzed in the top countries across the globe, which is followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of probiotic yoghurt by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of probiotic yoghurt have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

