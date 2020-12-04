Global Medical Loupes Market is valued approximately USD 0.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Medical loupes are magnifying devices used for precise diagnosis and precision in surgical care by technicians and physicians during medical procedures. There are medical loupes available in different sizes and degrees of magnification. High precision in surgical procedures is provided by the availability of medical loupes at different magnification levels. Enhanced features such as light weight, a wide variety of tilt and angle views, and convenient ergonomic working positions are technical advances in product.

The market is driven by Increased number of surgeries, wide use of therapy and increased acceptance of dental procedures. The key players of global Medical loupes market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In July 2019, Orascoptic, a dental headlight and loupe maker, announced the launch of TruColor, a medical loupe integrated with advanced lighting technology that has achieved a high degree of colour accuracy in the healthcare landscape. However, extended adjustment times limiting its usage during surgeries are hindering the growth of this industry.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91648

The regional analysis of global Medical Loupes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of wide use of therapy. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Increased number of surgeries, increased acceptance of dental procedures would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Loupes Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Orascoptic

Rose Micro Solutions

PeriOptix, Inc.

NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED

L.A. Lens

SurgiTel

ErgonoptiX

Xenosys Co., Ltd.

Enova Illumination

Designs for Vision, Inc.

SheerVision Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Through the Lens Loupe (TTL)

Flip Up Loupe

Galilean Loupe

Prismatic Loupe

By Application:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Other

Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91648

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790