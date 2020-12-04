Global Flexible pipe market is valued approximately USD 0.88 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A flexible pipe consists of several layers, and the main components that provide the system with longevity and superior dynamic behavior are leak-proof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion-resistant steel wires. For the transport of liquids and fluids, such as crude oil, flexible pipes are used and can operate under conditions of high temperatures and pressure. Several products are made from flexible tubing, such as HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride), PA (Polyamide), PP (Polypropylene) and others. HDPE tubing is less flexible in comparison with LDPE, but has better chemical and physical properties.The market is driven by Deepwater exploration development, the acceptance of flexible engineering materials, increased demand for non-corrosive pipes in the oil and gas industry, technical advances in the drilling process.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91646

The key players of global Flexible pipes market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In February 2017, Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands) awarded Airborne Oil & Gas a qualification programmed for a high-pressure, Deepwater TCP jumper spool. In the area of the Gulf of Mexico, the first application is awaited. The light weight and versatility of polymer pipes could significantly help reduce operating costs for deep water exploration. In addition, the high-pressure jumper spool is an important step towards Deepwater composite riser deployment in the future. However, Stringent regulations for the oil and gas sector impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Flexible pipe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of increased demand for non-corrosive pipes in the oil and gas industry, technical advances in the drilling process. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Deepwater exploration development, the acceptance of flexible engineering materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flexible pipe market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Technipfmc PLC

Prysmian Group

GE Oil & Gas Corporation

Shawcor Ltd.

Pipelife Nederland B.V.

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Magma Global Ltd.

Contitech AG

Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91646

By Raw material:

High-Density Polyethylene

Polyamides

Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Others

By Ingredient:

Offshore

Onshore

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790