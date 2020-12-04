Global Security Labels Market is valued approximately USD 25.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.13 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Security labels are used to protect item or product from getting unpacked, theft, altered and malicious modification. These labels prevent confidential information from getting leaked. Also, the security labels are witnessing high demand in beverage and manufacturing sector as these labels are widely used as security labels on bottles to enhance aesthetic demand and to enhance brand positioning. Additionally, manufacturers use these labels to safeguard from counterfeiting, diversion and tampering.

It not only protects the goods but also brand image and revenue of the company. Also, these labels can help the company to keep the record of tracking throughout the supply chain. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the growth in e-commerce sector along with the increasing demand for food & beverage and retail industry. As per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. Similarly, according to the Ecommerce News Organization (Europe), ecommerce industry in the United Kingdom grew approximately 17.8 % in 2015-2016 and around 82 % of the internet users in UK shopped online. Further, increasing dominance of smart labels as compared to conventional bar code data. These smart labels are like a slip for identification that offers advanced technologies with real time tracking. However, the lack of any constant standard is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Security Labels market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the developing the industrial network in this region. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the highest demand from food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables industry. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

UPM

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc

Tesa SE Group

Seiko Holdings Corporation

Label Lock

Groupdc

Polylabel.Com

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

