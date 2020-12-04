Countries witnessing exponential growth in the industrial and residential sectors across the Asia Pacific, particularly Australia, India and China, have a major role to play in APAC paint rollers market growth. As per estimates, Asia Pacific accounted for 55% of the overall market share in 2017. The robust demand for residential buildings will further drive this regional industry, as per analysts.

Robust growth of the construction sector is one of the key drivers propelling paint rollers market expansion. Paint rollers, arguably one of the most handy décor components, are used extensively for both indoor and outdoor painting purposes across the residential, commercial and industrial arenas. It comes as no surprise that rapid urbanization of the Asian countries and the stabilization of the American building and construction sector has amplified the demand for paint rollers, thereby impelling paint rollers industry trends.

The prevalence of research and development activities in paint rollers market, coupled with the ease of application, lack of wastage of product and wide field for usage, have led to these products gaining mainstream approval. With global infrastructure expenditure projected to exceed USD 9 trillion by 2024, the growth rate of the market over the forthcoming years is forecast to be rather appreciable, given its projected demand across the construction sector.

The paint rollers market share is highly fragmented with presence of large number of regional and global players. The key industry participants include Work Tools International, Purdy, Beorol, Rust-Oleum, Linzer products Corp., Wooster, Magnolia brush, and Stanley. Focus on product innovation and distribution channel expansion are among the key strategies observed in the industry.

The ease of use and growing popularity of paint rollers, industry competitors are coming up with innovative paint rollers like the Paint Runner Pro, that is advertised to be a non-drip paint roller that holds paint. In essence, there is no need to dip the roller innumerable times into the paint, which would lead to zero paint wastage and would eliminate the requirement of drop sheets during painting. Another noteworthy paint rollers market trend is that of 3D paint rollers. These products are being developed by designers to cater to a segment of the populace that has been calling for creative but easy ways to add a flicker of class to walls and have been taking paint rollers market by storm.

Post the housing market slump in the U.S. after 2009, the region has witnessed a surge in residential investments, as the owner-occupied real estate sector has once again gained prominence. The region has also observed a dramatic rise in the nuclear and single-family trend, substantially increasing the need for housing, which would ultimately impel the regional paint rollers market outlook.

The U.S. government, it is observed, has also been offering support to new construction projects in the form of tax deductions and favorable FDI policies. Overall, it would not be incorrect to state that the U.S. housing and construction sector has been traversing along the graph of normalcy. As per estimates, the U.S. construction spending is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over 2016-2020, a fact that will directly influence the growth of the regional paint rollers industry.

